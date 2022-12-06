‘Bob the dog’ picture, selfies help convict multi-million dollar ecstasy smugglers

London: A member of an organized crime gang who shipped nearly half a ton of MDMA to Australia helped investigators discover his own group by sending a photo of his dog with his partner’s phone number on the label.

Danny Brown, from Bromley, south of London, sent an image of his new French Bulldog named Bob to co-conspirator Stefan Baldauf as he planned to send the $82 million street value shipment to Brisbane in 2020 in a 40-ton digger.

Danny Brown, a British man convicted of drug trafficking, the 40-tonne Doosan digger and his new French bulldog, Bob. Credit:British National Crime Agency

Investigators from Britain’s National Crime Agency zoomed in on the phone number and used it — among many other tactics in a close investigation — to prove Brown was part of the conspiracy. The dog was present when Brown was arrested.

Brown, 55, and Baldauf, 62, also accidentally sent selfies of themselves on the encrypted communication platform, EncroChat, giving investigators additional evidence they were involved in the scheme, which hid the drugs, also known as Ecstasy, in the arm of the industrial equipment and shipped it 16,000 km.