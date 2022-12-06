‘Bob the dog’ picture, selfies help convict multi-million dollar ecstasy smugglers

London: A member of an organized crime gang who shipped nearly half a ton of MDMA to Australia helped investigators discover his own group by sending a photo of his dog with his partner’s phone number on the label.
Danny Brown, from Bromley, south of London, sent an image of his new French Bulldog named Bob to co-conspirator Stefan Baldauf as he planned to send the $82 million street value shipment to Brisbane in 2020 in a 40-ton digger.
Investigators from Britain’s National Crime Agency zoomed in on the phone number and used it — among many other tactics in a close investigation — to prove Brown was part of the conspiracy. The dog was present when Brown was arrested.
Brown, 55, and Baldauf, 62, also accidentally sent selfies of themselves on the encrypted communication platform, EncroChat, giving investigators additional evidence they were involved in the scheme, which hid the drugs, also known as Ecstasy, in the arm of the industrial equipment and shipped it 16,000 km.
Brown, Baldauf and a third gang member, Leon Reilly, 50, were convicted in Kingston Crown Court in June of drug trafficking with three other men. On Tuesday, London time, Brown was sentenced to 26 years in prison, Baldauf to 28 and Reilly to 24.
The trio and their co-conspirators plotted in late 2019 and early 2020 to send the drugs, which were 77.5 percent pure, to Australia, where the street value of MDMA is much higher than in Britain. The gang, who bought the excavator, a Doosan DX420, for €75,000 ($117,000), sent the excavator to Australia on the pretext of selling it and organized an online auction to make the vehicle’s arrival appear legitimate.
The court was told they had rigged the auction by agreeing a pre-agreed bid with the intended recipients, but panic broke out among the group as the excavator began to gain some traction online and a number of potential buyers.
The court heard Reilly Brown sent a message through the app saying, “There are six people watching it.”
Brown replied, “F—ing hell, that’s no good, is it.”