Blueface has two black eyes as he and girlfriend Chrisean Rock flaunt volatile relationship

Blueface and girlfriend Chrisean Rock have flaunted their volatile relationship on social media.

The pair, who have a history of violence, took part in an Instagram Live stream in which the Only Fans star appeared to take credit for giving her beauty not one, but two black eyes.

The 22-year-old showed a photo of her partner, taken with her phone, showing his injuries.

Fleeting: Blueface, 25, and girlfriend Chrisean Rock, 22, flaunted their fleeting relationship on social media in an Instagram livestream

In the video, shared by someone with an account called @imdefense on Twitter, the 25-year-old Bop artist told viewers he wasn’t hitting back.

Both have a history of violence.

The Vibe singer was arrested in August in Scottsdale, AZ for allegedly punching the rapper twice in the face.

Black eyes: The pair took part in an Instagram Live stream in which the Only Fans star appeared to take credit for giving her beauty not one, but two black eyes. The video was shared on Twitter by the @imdefense account

Attempted Murder: In November, Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on attempted murder charges after police said he fired into an occupied building. He is free on $50,000 bond

Trespass: Chrisean was charged with trespassing in Scottsdale, AZ in August after allegedly attempting to break into a bar. She allegedly punched Blueface twice, but was not charged

Chrisean was seized by security outside the Whiskey Row bar and handed over to police after the incident. She was charged with trespassing for allegedly trying to break into the bar, and was released.

In November, Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas on attempted murder charges after police said he had fired into an occupied building.

The artist Holy Moly, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, is free on $50,000 bail.

Reality show: The couple will star in their own reality show, Crazy in Love, on the Zeus network. According to the trailer, the two will ask questions about their relationship and whether it could be described as toxic

The couple may have participated in the live stream as a way to promote their new reality show, Crazy in Love, which premieres this month on the Zeus network.

According to the trailer, the two will ask questions about their relationship and whether it could be described as toxic.

The preview shows loving moments between the two stars, including quarrels, shedding tears and hints of violence.