Black Panther director Ryan Coogler nearly quit the movie business after Chadwick Boseman’s death

Black Panther CEO Ryan Coogler was poised to “walk away from the company” completely after the tragic death of his star and friend Chadwick Boseman, aged 43, in 2020.

“It was at a time when I thought, ‘I’m walking away from this company,'” admitted the 36-year-old Oscar-nominated producer. EW on Monday.

‘I didn’t know if I could make another film period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I thought, “Man, how could I open myself up like that again?”‘

The South Carolina native has never told Ryan nor Marvel Studios executives about his secret four-year battle with stage III colon cancer.

“I read a lot of our conversations that we had, toward what I realized was the end of his life,” Coogler recalls.

“I decided it made more sense to continue.”

The new trailer for Wakanda Forever – which hits US and UK theaters on November 11 – seemed to confirm that King T’Challa’s sister, Shuri (Letitia Wright) will become the new Black Panther.

Guyanese 28-year-old (R) told EW: ‘I’ve always behaved’ [Chadwick] in every scene. I always asked, “Bro, what do you think?” and just try to keep a spiritual connection. He meant everything to me, and he’s the reason I’m here. He chose me as his sister, so I couldn’t have made this trip without him.”

“I would always ask, ‘Bro, what do you think?’ and just try to keep a spiritual connection. He meant everything to me, and he’s the reason I’m here. He chose me as his sister, so I couldn’t have made this trip without him.’

The Oakland-born filmmaker’s two-hour, 41-minute sequel also features Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

Ryan’s original film Black Panther garnered $1,348 billion at the worldwide box office in 2018 and made history as the first comic book film to earn a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.

Chadwick’s last acting role was the voice of T’Challa in Marvel’s animated spin-off What If…?, in which his character became the new Star-Lord (previously played by Chris Pratt).

On September 4, Boseman won the posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Award for outstanding character voiceover for his work in What If…?