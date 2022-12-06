Birmingham Boy, 12 years old, dies when his e-scooter collides in horror with a bus

A 12-year-old schoolboy has died after colliding with a bus while riding his electric scooter.

The tragedy took place just before 8am this morning, in Belchers Lane, Birmingham, as the boy was on his way to school.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the accident, closing the road during rush hour.

But despite the efforts of paramedics, the boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, becoming the latest person in the UK to die while riding an electric scooter.

Announcing the news this afternoon, West Midlands Police said: “Sadly, a child died after a collision involving a bus in Birmingham today.”

The 12-year-old boy is believed to have been riding an electric scooter when he collided with a bus on Bordesley Green, near the junction with Belchers Lane, just before 8am.

The statement added: “Sadly, he was confirmed dead at the scene. The road remains closed this afternoon while our investigators work to establish what happened.

“The young man’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a terrible tragedy for the boy’s family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses, but we still want to hear from any of the passengers on the bus we haven’t spoken to yet, or people who may have captured what happened on dashcam.

“If people have pictures, we would ask them not to share them on social media, but to send them to us so we can help establish exactly what happened.”

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesman said it had dispatched two ambulances and two paramedics to the scene.

“He had sustained life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition,” the spokesman said.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Moore’s conviction comes as the number of deaths from e-scooter accidents tripled in a year and accidents also increased 28 percent over the 12-month period.

No one on the bus required treatment.

The youngster’s death comes as Britain faces a sharp rise in the number of people killed in e-scooter accidents, with the number of fatal collisions tripling in a year.

Statistics show that in the year to June there were 12 e-scooter related deaths and 1,349 accidents.

This compares with four deaths the previous year and 978 accidents, a significantly lower number. Some 11 of the 12 deaths were electric scooter users, while one was a pedestrian.

In 2019, Channel 4 and YouTube star Emily Hartridge was killed in what was believed to be Britain’s first fatal electric scooter accident.

The 35-year-old woman crashed into a truck while riding an electric scooter near her home in Battersea, south London.

In July, a three-year-old boy suffered “life-changing” injuries after being struck by a young man on an electric scooter.

The crash took place as the girl was walking through Myatt’s Field Park, Lambeth, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the man stopped to apologize. But the girl’s condition later deteriorated and she was rushed to hospital.

This prompted an appeal by detectives for the man to turn himself in and “do the right thing”, with the Met saying the boy’s injuries “changed his life”.

In the same month, 80-year-old grandmother Sarah Carter was left with a broken wrist, jaw and cheekbone after she was knocked to the ground by an electric scooter.

Sarah Carter, 80, suffered a broken wrist, cheekbone and jaw after being struck by an electric scooter in Canterbury, Kent.

She called e-scooters ‘lethal’ and called the council ‘irresponsible’ for the lack of infrastructure in place.

After her accident, she said: “Another elderly person could easily have been even more seriously injured or even killed.”

And in August, a woman in Hull was left with a fractured skull after being struck by an electric scooter while riding her bike on a one-way street.

Such is the danger of electric scooters that the heads of Transport for London (TfL) banned them in December 2021, after one exploded in a full tube.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at Parsons Green tube station, and one passenger suffered smoke inhalation.

It was one of many close calls that caused TfL to launch an urgent review, backed by evidence from the Brigade’s experts.