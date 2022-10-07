Birdwatchers are blasted for chasing rare migratory warbler out of a bush

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Birdwatchers have been blasted for chasing a rare warbler out of a bush so 50 of them could take pictures of it.

RSPB Scotland said the animal’s welfare should ‘always come first’ after three people were seen circling a bush housing the little bird.

Around 50 people could be seen standing on the side of the road trying to take pictures of the creature as it fled.

Birdwatchers have been blasted for chasing a rare warbler out of a bush so 50 of them could take pictures of it

‘Seeing nature in nature is a privilege that we should never take for granted. Such experiences should be accepted on the terms of the species, not the people,’ said RSPB Scotland The times.

The incident, which is believed to have happened in the Shetland Islands, angered others.

One of the best places to catch a glimpse of the rarely seen bird is Fair Isle in the Shetland Islands.

Jack Baddams, co-host of the nature podcast ‘How Many Geese?’, said there were ‘so many ethics at stake’ after watching the video.

Jack Baddams, co-host of the nature podcast ‘How Many Geese?’, said there were ‘so many ethics at stake’ after watching the video

The podcaster said the group of people tried to take a photo of the lance-shaped singer after making noise to wash it out.

“Chasing a little bird around that’s miles off course prevents it from feeding and resting… There’s no ethics involved here,” Mr Baddams said.

He added: ‘Some went into the grass where it was hiding, clapping and making noise to flush it out in front of the crowd. It was properly gloomy.’

Another social media critic added: ‘This is disgraceful behavior and does not represent someone who enjoys bird watching and nature. These people should all be fined for harassing wildlife.’

Others called the moment ‘anxious’ and added that the songbird was ‘probably terrified’.

In response to the video, social media user James Shergold said the bird was moved at a farmer’s request.

He said: ‘It was done to get the bird out of a field with dangerous livestock at the request of the landowner and out of the way into a field that would not cause problems with any of the aforementioned.’

He added that it was moved ‘perhaps 30m’ above the road.