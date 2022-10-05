Birdsong reveals rare hybrid coupling 10 million years in the making

This healthy, 1-year-old male offspring of a rose-breasted grosbeak and scarlet tanager is the first-ever documented hybrid of its kind. The two species have such divergent nesting preferences that they have been on independent evolutionary trajectories for at least 10 million years — until now. Credit: Stephen Gosser



In June 2020, Stephen Gosser, a self-proclaimed “diehard birder,” was in the woods of western Pennsylvania when he thought he heard the song of the elusive and strikingly beautiful scarlet tanager. The blood-red bird with black wings and tail is a favorite among bird watchers for both its beauty and rarity, as the birds prefer to be hidden high in the canopy.

When Gosser finally found the songbird, he saw what looked like a rose-breasted bill, but it sounded just like a scarlet tanager. He took some photos and called for backup – shortly after, a team from the National Aviary arrived in Pittsburgh to capture the bird and take a blood sample.

To follow up on Gosser’s tip, a team of researchers led by Penn State was able to use a combination of genomic sequencing and song analysis to identify the specimen as a rare hybrid bird, whose ancestors did not share the same breeding location or ancestry for 10 million years. Their work was recently published in the magazine Ecology and evolution.

“I like this story because it starts with a little mystery and ends with a surprising discovery,” said David Toews, the study’s lead author and assistant professor of biology at Penn State.

The story begins with a highly unlikely encounter between a female rose-breasted grosbeak and a male scarlet tanager. How and where they met remains a mystery to researchers, as the two species prefer different habitats. Tanagers typically prefer the canopy of mature forests, while rose-breasted cornbills are happiest in the open at the edges of forests. Toews explained that the two species have such divergent nesting preferences that they have been on independent evolutionary trajectories for at least 10 million years — until now.

The researchers determined that the bird Gosser saw was the healthy, 1-year-old male offspring of a rose-breasted grosbeak and scarlet tanager, the first-ever documented hybrid of its kind. Still, its origin story was largely a mystery.

Fortunately, Toews had many techniques at his disposal to solve these kinds of mysteries. They were able to extract a small piece of DNA from the blood sample. The combination of audio and genetic material would bring them as close as possible to solving the mystery of the bird’s origin.

Their methodology was based on analyzing both nature and nurture. For the most part, songbirds learn to sing from their fathers. Their vocalizations can reveal how and by whom they were raised.

“We knew Mom was there, she was the one who laid the egg and sat on the nest,” Toews said. “It’s still not clear to us where that would have been, as the two species prefer such different habitats. Wherever it was, her pair stayed close enough for the young offspring to learn its father’s song.” or learned a neighborhood scarlet tanager song.”

The researchers used a method called bioacoustic analysis to confirm that the vocalizations they captured did indeed match a scarlet tanager’s song — revealing that the hybrid likely learned to sing from its father.

“Something people might not understand is that when we analyze birdsong, we don’t really listen to it. We look at it,” Toews said. “We look at wavelengths of the sound — or the ‘spectrogram’ is a more accurate term — and we actually measure visual components of a sound wave to analyze the track.”

After the vocalizations were confirmed, the team turned to genomic sequencing to track the hybrid’s genetic ancestors. Nature confirmed what the upbringing had already revealed, a grosbeak mother and tanager father.

“We used the same tools we’ve used to identify other hybrids, but we usually have more ambiguous answers that are a bit more esoteric,” Toews said. “In this case, we identified the species. We know who the parents were and we have a somewhat satisfying conclusion at the end. I think this story resonates with more than just your average ornithological nerd like me.”

