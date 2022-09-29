Billy Joel, 73, is set to headline BST Hyde Park festival next year

Iconic musician Billy Joel will headline the upcoming BST Hyde Park festival in July next year.

The 73-year-old performer, known from Uptown Girl, among others, will take the stage on July 7 for the show in what will be his only European performance in 2023.

Billy joins Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the festival.

This year’s lineup at the festival included artists such as The Rolling Stones and Adele.

Billy has had a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden since 2014, with all 73 of his shows sold out.

But in March 2020, the COVID pandemic forced him to put everything on hold, he returned in November.

In June, Billy announced that he was also heading to Australia for a one-off concert at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 10 this year.

The Piano Man will play his biggest hits for adoring Aussie fans, including likely Uptown Girl, Movin’ Out and She’s Always A Woman.

“It’s strange going all the way to Australia to do just one show, but I think that’s the deal,” he said recently. The Herald Sun.

‘You have to make songs that people know. You can’t just do all your obscure album tracks because a lot of people might not know them,’

“You have to have quite a few hits, but you also have to do songs that you enjoy doing,” he added.

The third best-selling solo artist of all time, Billy has sold more than 150 million records in his career and recently revealed an incredible 23kg weight loss after undergoing back surgery earlier this year.

The music legend revealed last year that he inadvertently lost weight after losing his appetite after back surgery.

“I had back surgery early this year and the pain after that was so bad I lost my appetite,” he said on the Howard Stern Show in November.

“I embraced that, I said, ‘Okay, I won’t eat that much’ and I ate less and less and less and then there was just annoyance in life and that tends to, you know, affect your appetite too .’

“I had grown quite fat,” Billy added. “I was glad I lost the weight.”

Tickets go on sale for the Hyde Park festival on October 6, visit www.bst-hydepark.com.