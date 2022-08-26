Billionaire couch-surfer Elon Musk is spotted outside Larry Ellison’s Malibu mega-mansion

Homeless billionaire Elon Musk was photographed Thursday outside one of close friend Larry Ellison’s villas in Malibu.

The richest man in the world was pictured with his son X Æ A-12 in his hand, wearing a black Tesla t-shirt with the text ‘Autopilot’, black pants and black sneakers.

It’s unclear if Musk was staying at Ellison’s house.

The photos come on the same day it was revealed that the twins Musk shares with his employee, Shivon Zilis, were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), according to five people familiar with the situation.

The 36-year-old has since told some of her colleagues that she was not in a romantic relationship with Musk, 51. Zilis gave birth to the twins in November 2021.

Musk pictured with son X Æ A-12 outside one of Larry Ellison’s homes in Malibu

X Æ A-12 was born in May 2020 to Musk and Grimes

In March 2022, Grimes said in an interview that Musk saw X Æ A-12 as his ‘protégé’

Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson in April, “I don’t even have a house right now, I’m literally staying with friends. When I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering resides, I basically rotate through friends’ guest rooms.”

In the same interview, Musk said he’s not even going on vacation. He said: ‘It would certainly be very problematic if I were spending billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that’s not the case.

Musk, X Æ A-12 and an unidentified man pictured outside Ellison’s home. Musk and Ellison’s friendship goes back years with the Oracle founder’s appointment to Tesla’s board in 2018

The billionaire is known to be close to Ellison. In December 2018, Oracle founder Ellison was appointed to the board of Tesla.

The inclusion of Ellison put one of the world’s richest people with experience building a startup into a successful company on Tesla’s board.

Charles Elson, director of the corporate governance center at the University of Delaware, wondered if he’d added a friend of Musk’s and another director with no experience at an industrial company like Tesla.

“Why put a friend (on the board) if the idea of ​​the two independent directors was objective,” Elson said. “Investors hoping for two new objective directors to take on Mr. Musk would be quite disappointed by the choice.”

Ellison was a director at Apple at a critical time for that company — in the five years after Steve Jobs returned to the helm of the then struggling computer maker in 1997, helping to oversee one of the biggest turning points in company history.

Larry Ellison, pictured here, was a director at Apple at a critical time for that company — in the five years after Steve Jobs returned to the helm of the then-struggling computer maker in 1997, helping to oversee one of the biggest turning points in the industry. company history

Ellison’s property on the Pacific Coast Highway overlooks a long stretch of sand on Carbon Beach, one of two dozen Ellison properties on the coast

Ellison once defended Musk in an interview, saying, “You’re telling me he’s an idiot. I just want to know who you are. Why should I believe you, unlike my friend Elon? We’re here watching this rocket land, which I think is really cool, and you’re sitting there in front of your Apple Macintosh, typing an article that says Elon is an idiot.”

In June 2021, Musk tweeted that his home was a 375-square-foot rental property in Boca Chica, Texas, close to the SpaceX headquarters, known as Starbase.

Together, Musk and Ellison have a net worth of more than $350 billion

Two months earlier, Ellison said in an interview, “I think Tesla has a lot of advantage. I don’t know how many people know, but I’m very good friends with Elon Musk and I’m a big investor in Tesla.”

Their friendship was cemented in December 2020 when Musk tweeted that he had gone to the Hawaiian island that Ellison owns to “seek advice.”

He went on to criticize those who write stories that criticize Musk, saying, “I loved all the articles about how Elon doesn’t know what he’s doing, the pictures of him smoking dope.”

Ellison continued, “You’re telling me he’s an idiot. I just want to know who you are. Why should I believe you, unlike my friend Elon? We’re here watching this rocket land, which I think is really cool, and you’re sitting there in front of your Apple Macintosh and typing an article that says Elon is an idiot.”

Together, Musk and Ellison have a net worth of more than $350 billion.

Meanwhile, Musk has spoken out about his apparent homelessness on numerous occasions.

He told TED’s Chris Anderson in April, “I don’t even have a house right now, I’m literally staying with friends. When I travel to the Bay Area, where most of Tesla’s engineering resides, I actually rotate through friends’ guest rooms.”

In the same interview, Musk said he’s not even going on vacation. He said, “It would certainly be very problematic if I spent billions of dollars a year on personal consumption, but that’s not the case.”

Musk continued, “It’s not that my personal consumption is high. I mean, the only exception is the plane, but if I’m not using the plane, I have fewer hours to work.’

In June 2021, Musk tweeted that his home was a 375-square-foot rental property in Boca Chica, Texas, close to SpaceX’s headquarters, known as Starbase.

He wrote, “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica/Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s pretty great anyway. The only house I own is the event house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would be less used unless it was bought by a large family, which could happen one day.’

At the time of writing, Musk is still in the midst of a legal battle with Twitter after he pulled out of its $44 billion takeover of the $44 billion social media giant at the 11th hour.

The austerity of the South African is nothing new.

Larry Page, co-founder of Google, was quoted in Ashley Vance’s book, “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future” about Musk: “He’s a bit homeless, which I find a bit funny.”

Page continued: “He’ll email and say, ‘I don’t know where to stay tonight. Can I come over?’ I haven’t given him a key or anything yet.’

After a 2018 interview with CBS News, where Musk said he regularly slept on the floor of his Tesla office, a GoFundMe page appeared titled, “Buy Elon Musk a couch.”

According to Mashable, the page’s blurb read: “Elon Musk is transforming our world to run on renewable energy and use sustainable modes of transportation. Lately, he’s been sleeping at the Fremont factory in an effort to improve Model 3 production.”

It goes on: ‘This is the couch he sleeps on. As a community, we cannot let this stand. Let’s work together to buy Elon a new couch to sleep on!’

In 2020, he said in an interview with the New York Times that he was staying with several friends after selling his $29 million mega-mansion in Los Angeles.

Musk said, “In hindsight it was actually pretty good because you end up rotating through friends’ houses and you catch up with them and keep in touch, while these days I’m staying in this strange Gatsby-esque house, which I call the haunted house, and it is a bit gloomy, to be quite honest.’

He added, “The house itself is beautiful, but you know, it’s like Wayne Manor without Alfred.”

A Dec 2019 Wall Street Journal feature detailed the nine homes Musk owns or owned in the Bel-Air section of Los Angeles.