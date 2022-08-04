Bikini-clad Kerry Katona packs on the PDA with fiancé Ryan Mahoney as they soak in the sun in Spain

Kerry Katona looked more loved-up than ever before as she packed on the PDA with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney on the beach while on holiday in Spain on Tuesday.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, looked sensational in a blue strapless bikini that showed off her toned legs and incredible curves.

Her tattoos were on full display in the bright two-piece, and she wore her blonde tresses swept up in a messy bun on top of her head.

Smitten: Kerry Katona looked more loved-up than ever before as she packed on the PDA with her fiancé Ryan Mahoney on the beach while on holiday in Spain on Tuesday

Opting to go barefoot, and sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings, she completed her beach-ready look by going makeup free, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Meanwhile, Ryan, 33, went shirtless, showing off his impressively chiselled abs, and donning a pair of navy blue swimming trunks.

The couple cosied up to one another, and shared a kiss before embracing each other tightly, with Ryan even cheekily grabbing Kerry’s perky bottom.

Following the day out, Kerry later took to her Instagram to candidly speak about body image and compared herself to a ‘beached whale’ as she said she thought her body looked ‘swollen’ in the bikini-clad snaps.

Amazing: The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, looked sensational in a blue strapless bikini that showed off her toned legs and incredible curves

Stunning: Her tattoos were on full display in the bright two-piece, and she wore her blonde tresses swept up in a messy bun on top of her head

Flawless: Opting to go barefoot, and sporting a pair of gold hoop earrings, she completed her beach-ready look by going makeup free, letting her natural beauty shine through

Ripped: Meanwhile, Ryan, 33, went shirtless, showing off his impressively chiselled abs, and donning a pair of navy blue swimming trunks

Loved-up: The couple cosied up to one another, and shared a kiss before embracing each other tightly

Naughty! Ryan even cheekily grabbed Kerry’s perky bottom

On their Spanish holiday, Kerry and Ryan were joined by three of Kerry’s children – Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, eight, who all slipped into lifejackets.

They then climbed aboard a paddle board together, and the family larked about in the water in the sweltering heat.

Kerry also took her daughter Dylan-Jorge out solo, and gave her a kiss in a sweet moment, as they floated in the sea.

Kerry is also mum to Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 18, from her relationship with Brian McFadden, 41, while she shares Heidi Maxwell with Mark Croft, 50, and DJ with the late rugby player George Kay.

Family affair: The pair were joined by three of Kerry’s children – Heidi, 14, Maxwell, 13, and Dylan-Jorge, eight, who all slipped into lifejackets

Family that paddle together stays together: They then climbed aboard a paddle board together

Having a blast: The family larked about in the water in the sweltering heat

After enjoying her sun-soaked getaway, Kerry took to Instagram to compare herself to a ‘beached whale’ as she spoke about her body image and the bikini-clad snaps.

Filming herself in an Instagram video on Thursday, Kerry candidly said she thought her body looked ‘swollen’ in pictures of herself in Spain but said she ‘doesn’t mind’ and tries to be kind to herself.

She said: ‘I’m sure you’ve seen some pictures of me in the sun looking like a big, fat, beached whale, but that’s OK. I don’t mind! I don’t mind because I’m 42 next month, I’ve had five kids, my body looks swollen. I’ve ate so much c**p on this holiday.’

She continued: ‘I was like, ‘Oh my God, is that a whale? No! It was Kerry!’. It’s alright though. It’s all good. I’ve got a big bum. But can you see? It’s like my body’s swollen. It’s like you need to get a pin and go ‘pop’.’

Kerry went on to insist that she does ’embrace’ her body and said she tries to be very ‘open and honest’ with her kids as she spoke about her body image while sitting in the car with her fiancé and children.

Body image: After enjoying her sun-soaked getaway, Kerry took to Instagram to compare herself to a ‘beached whale’ as she spoke about her body image and the bikini-clad snaps

‘I’ve had surgery. Why lie to them? But I’m a 41 year old woman. I’m entitled to do what I want to do after having five kids,’ she said.

‘And I’m very open and honest with my kids and hopefully everything that I’ve had done will put them off for life! But I’m not going to hide away what I’ve done!’

‘Yes, I look huge. It’s not healthy, it’s not good. I need to get in the gym when I get home,’ she added.

Kerry concluded the video by admitting that she does have ‘body issues’ but gushed that her fiancé Ryan loves her ‘no matter what’.

The holiday comes after Kerry revealed she plans to get married in Las Vegas – just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Mum and daughter time: Kerry also took her daughter Dylan-Jorge out solo on the paddleboard

Adorable: She gave her a kiss in a sweet moment, as they floated in the sea

Kids: Kerry is also mum to Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 18, from her relationship with Brian McFadden, 41, while she shares Heidi Maxwell with Mark Croft, 50, and DJ with the late rugby player George Kay

The Hollywood actors exchanged vows in the Little White Wedding Chapel earlier this month, a rom-com perfect ending to their two-decade-long courtship.

Inspired by the famous newlyweds, Kerry now thinks Sin City is the perfect place for the pair to say ‘I do’.

Writing in her new! magazine column, the former Queen of the Jungle wrote: ‘Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have tied the knot 20 years after they originally got engaged.

‘The couple wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The way they got married is exactly the same as how Ryan and I want to do it – a low-key ceremony in Vegas.

Wedding plans: The holiday comes after Kerry revealed she plans to get married in Las Vegas – just like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Inspiration: The Hollywood actors exchanged vows in the Little White Wedding Chapel earlier this month, a rom-com perfect ending to their two-decade-long courtship

Simple affair: Inspired by the famous newlyweds, Kerry now thinks Sin City is the perfect place for the pair to say ‘I do’

‘We’re just waiting for COVID restrictions to ease a bit more in America and then we’ll go ahead and do it.’

However, unlike J Lo who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynne Affleck, Kerry – who has been married three times before – won’t be changing her surname again.

She added: ‘I’m not changing my name again. I was Kerry McFadden when I married Brian because I wanted to have the same last name as the kids.

Congrats: Writing in her new! magazine column, the former Queen of the Jungle wrote: ‘Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have tied the knot 20 years after they originally got engaged’

Low-key: ‘The couple wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The way they got married is exactly the same as how Ryan and I want to do it – a low-key ceremony in Vegas’

Patience: ‘We’re just waiting for COVID restrictions to ease a bit more in America and then we’ll go ahead and do it’

Staying Katona: However, unlike J Lo who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynne Affleck, Kerry – who has been married three times before – won’t be changing her surname again

She added: ‘I’m not changing my name again. I was Kerry McFadden when I married Brian because I wanted to have the same last name as the kids’

‘I’ve changed my three younger children’s surnames to Katona, so I’ll stick with that.’

The TV favourite previously said she had lost all hope that she would meet someone before meeting personal trainer Ryan five years ago on dating app Bumble.

She told Metro: ‘I’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced and a widow, and I actually felt that I should give up on myself and give up on love.

‘I am so glad that I didn’t because it was Mel B’s sister Danielle Brown who convinced me to go on Bumble. I swiped and now we’re engaged three years later.’

Earlier this month, the former Atomic Kitten star confirmed the news that the couple along with her five children are moving to Spain and are preparing for the big life change.

Sticking with it: ‘I’ve changed my three younger children’s surnames to Katona, so I’ll stick with that’

Lost hope: The TV favourite previously said she had lost all hope that she would meet someone before meeting personal trainer Ryan five years ago on dating app Bumble

Unlucky in love: She told Metro : ‘I’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced and a widow, and I actually felt that I should give up on myself and give up on love’

Persuaded: ‘I am so glad that I didn’t because it was Mel B’s sister Danielle Brown who convinced me to go on Bumble. I swiped and now we’re engaged three years later’