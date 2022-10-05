Big Brother: Sonia Kruger flaunts her age-defying figure in dance video

<!–

Big Brother presenter Sonia Kruger stunned fans this week by showing off her age-defying figure in a dance video.

The 57-year-old posted a clip on Instagram in which she worked up a sweat with two colleagues to promote her Strictly You dance fitness program.

Sonia got her body moving, showing off her ripped torso, bulging biceps and tight legs as she danced energetically to the beat.

Her lively workout routine stunned her 244,000 followers, with some wondering if she was really 57.

‘How do you move so well? I’m 20 years younger than you and struggling to get out of the car,” one fan wrote.

Another asked ‘will she ever get older?’ while a third wanted to know what her “secret” was to looking and feeling young.

It comes after she shared her health and fitness secrets in May and the healthy podcast that dancing makes her look groomed.

“You’re working out, but you don’t realize how much you are because you’re really having a good time,” she said.

“It’s the kind of activity that makes everyone happy,” she added.

The mom of one praised dancing for its fitness benefits, including cardio, strength and resistance.

“Even your own body weight is a form of strength training and resistance training,” she said.

Sonia’s ballroom dancing background helped her get her start in the industry when she landed a supporting role in Baz Luhrmann’s film Strictly Ballroom in 1992.