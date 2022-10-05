Biden’s approval drops down to 40% – almost the lowest of his presidency

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is showing signs of sliding back toward the lowest number of his presidency as the November midterm elections approach.

Biden was at 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed Tuesday, down from the previous month.

Voters’ favorability of the president had rebounded from the past few months, when his approval rating hit an all-time low of 36%.

But as gas prices begin to creep back up, summer winds down and voters begin tuning into the 2022 congressional campaign, Biden’s numbers have begun to take a downward turn.

In a Monmouth University poll earlier this week, Biden’s approval rating was at 38%.

The president is underwater in boats FiveThirtyEight poll average – 42% approval with 52% disapproval – and RealClearPolitics average – 43% approval and 53% disapproval.

Both poll aggregators show that Biden’s numbers, which had started to creep back into the mid-40s, are starting to move downward again.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating shows signs of sliding back toward the lowest numbers of his presidency as November’s midterm elections approach

Voters specifically give the president low marks for his handling of inflation and the economy.

Inflation has driven up the cost of food, energy and housing.

Food prices have increased by 11.4% over the past year.

Gas prices, which had been in a 99-day slump, have risen in recent days by as much as 60 cents per gallon in some regions of the country.

An analysis of Washington Post showed gas prices jumped nearly 40 cents in the swing state of Arizona, which has crucial Senate and gubernatorial races.

Nevada, which has a key Senate race, saw gas prices rise by at least 40 cents a gallon in the past week.

After gas prices fell over the summer, gas prices in the United States have risen again since the beginning of autumn

Some Democrats worry the high cost of living and Biden’s low approval rating will prove a deadly combination for their party in the polls when control of Congress is at stake.

The White House has blamed the high cost of food and energy for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden has repeatedly called it ‘Putin’s price gouging.’