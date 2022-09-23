Biden ‘will try to oust the World Bank head who dodged question on whether climate change’

<!–

Members of the Biden administration are considering a move to try to oust World Bank president David Malpass after the Trump-nominated official dodged a question about the cause of climate change.

Malpass has been under fire since the official, appointed by Trump in 2019, asked a question this week at a climate forum about whether “man-made fossil fuel combustion is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet.”

Malpass’ initial answer was, ‘I don’t even know. I’m not a scientist and that’s not a question.’ He appeared at a New York Times event during Climate Week in New York.

Administration officials are “deeply concerned” by the comments and are considering steps to oust him, according to axios.

It comes at a time when the Biden administration is making climate change a top priority, with the newly passed Inflation Adjustment Act shoving $375 billion into climate initiatives.

He wouldn’t answer when moderator and Times reporter David Gelles asked him twice, “Would you like to answer the question?”

It was prompted by former Vice President Al Gore who called Malpass a “climate denier.”

Later, in an attempt to clean up CNN‘, Malpass denied the charges. He said he was “not a denier” and told the network, “I don’t know the political rationale behind that. It is clear that greenhouse gas emissions come from man-made sources, including fossil fuels, methane, agricultural use and industrial use. And so we’re working hard to change that.

He also sought a new excuse offered: “I don’t always go out of my way to answer the questions or hear what the questions are.”

Trump nominated Malpass, then a Treasury official, for the post in 2019

Malpass, seen here with Treasury Department Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, said he’s “not a denier,” though a 2010 report indicated he didn’t believe carbon from human activity was warming the planet.

President Joe Biden has signed a new law that will send billions to climate programs, including programs to boost electric vehicle production

Trump nominated Malpass to head the World Bank after his protracted criticism of the international credit institution.

In 2010, Malpass said he didn’t believe carbon from human activity was warming the planet New York Times reported at the time.

He is serving a five-year term and was confirmed by a bank executive.