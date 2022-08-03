Biden to Issue Second Executive Order on Abortion

President Biden plans to sign an executive order on Wednesday intended to help Americans cross state lines for abortions, the White House said. It would be his second order to keep access to abortion after the Supreme Court ruled Roe v. Wade in June.

However, both orders contain few details, instead instructing the Department of Health and Human Services to find out how the policy would work. Last month, the president signed an order guaranteeing access to abortion medications and emergency contraception.

Wednesday’s order asks department secretary Xavier Becerra to “consider action to gain access” to abortion, including through Medicaid, for those leaving the state, the White House said in a press release. It also calls on Mr. Becerra to “consider all appropriate action” to ensure health care providers comply with federal non-discrimination laws and promote maternal health research.