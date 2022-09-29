Biden says Giorgia Meloni’s victory in Italy is a WARNING for American democracy

President Biden warned that the US could follow Italy’s path after it elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last week.

“You just saw what happened in Italy in that election,” Biden said Wednesday night at a fundraiser for the Democratic Governors’ Association at a home in Washington, DC, according to the White House pool reporter. ‘You see what is happening around the world. The reason I bother to say that is because you can’t be happy about what’s happening here either.’

Meloni, Italy’s first ever female prime minister and first far-right leader since World War II, won the high office with about 26 percent of the vote.

Her right-wing alliance, which includes Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s center-right Forza Italia, will take control of both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies with around 44 percent of the vote.

Meloni, who has been outspoken in his campaign against migrants, the EU, abortion and the LGBT community, has been criticized as the leader of a party with neo-fascist roots and heir to Benito Mussolini.

Her victory marks just the latest win in Europe for a far-right party – Italy’s Brothers have their roots in Italian fascism – following a victory for the Sweden Democrats in the country’s vote two weeks ago.

Meloni – who will be named prime minister by the Italian president at a later date when the final count is completed – will lead a right-wing coalition with differing positions on key issues as Italy struggles under a debt pile that leaves it vulnerable to weakness in the world economy.

While Meloni has supported the West’s policy towards Ukraine, coalition partners Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi have questioned the use of sanctions against Moscow and previously expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán and Marine Le Pen, head of France’s far-right National Rally party, celebrated Meloni’s victory as a backlash against the ‘anti-democratic and arrogant’ EU, as Le Pen put it.

Like much of Europe, Italy is suffering from rampant inflation, while an energy crisis threatens this winter, linked to the conflict in Ukraine.

The Italian economy, the third largest in the eurozone, is also saddled with a debt of 150 percent of gross domestic product.

Brussels and markets are watching closely amid concerns that Italy – a founding member of the European Union – could be the latest country to turn hard to the right, less than two weeks after the far right outperformed in elections in Sweden.

Meloni will take over from Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, who pushed Rome to the center of EU policy-making during his 18-month tenure and forged close ties with Paris and Berlin.

For months, Biden has lamented the loss of former Republicans, recalling GOP lawmakers like John McCain and Bob Dole. He has tried to label 2022 conservatives as ‘Ultra MAGA Republicans’. He told the crowd at the fundraiser that today’s GOP is a “different breed of cat.”

Biden has likened Donald Trump’s move to ‘semi-fascism’, noting the former president’s refusal to accept the results of the last election and warning at the fundraiser that if Republicans pick up more governorships, state legislatures and federal seats, they could erode integrity . elections in the coming years.

He tore into his predecessor’s ‘incompetence’ and criticized the GOP’s economic proposals from e.g. late. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin, and Rick Scott, Florida, as ways to dismantle the social safety net.

“We have to win,” Biden said. ‘We have to keep control of Congress, to state the obvious.’