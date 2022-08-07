Biden Emerges From Isolation Again After Second Negative Coronavirus Test
WASHINGTON — President Biden left his isolation on Sunday morning after a week-long Covid-19 rebound case, heading to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware for a short getaway before resuming official travel.
The president appeared in good spirits as he emerged from the White House in the early hours of the morning without a tie and headed for Marine One for the flight to the beach. “I feel good,” he told reporters.
The White House said Mr Biden had tested negative for the coronavirus for the second consecutive day before leaving the White House. “He will return safely to public engagement and presidential travel,” said Dr. Kevin C. O’Connor, the White House physician, in a memo released by the White House.
Mr Biden originally tested positive for the coronavirus on July 21 and experienced a sore throat, runny nose, cough, body aches and fatigue. After five days of isolation and a regimen of the antiviral treatment Paxlovid, he tested negative and returned to the Oval Office, only to test positive again several days later and go back into isolation. He tested negative again on Saturday and Dr. O’Connor said the president would wait for a second negative result to come out of isolation.
While he has tried to keep up with a schedule of public appearances via video footage from the White House residence, Mr. Biden has been eager to return to the political fray personally at a time when he has achieved some significant successes and these wants to translate into public support towards the autumn campaigns in the medium term.
The Senate was in session overnight as it moved towards passing a long-delayed, trimmed-down version of Mr Biden’s domestic legislation, which will be a major victory if it reaches his desk.
The president expressed confidence that the Senate would approve the measure, which includes the country’s largest investment in climate change and energy initiatives, as well as a plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, expanded health care subsidies and a minimum tax. for companies that would otherwise pay little or nothing. “I think it will pass,” Biden told reporters.
The president’s beach trip won’t be long. Anticipating a second negative test result, the White House had already planned a trip for the president and the first lady to visit Kentucky on Monday to investigate flood damage.