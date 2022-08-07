Biden Emerges From Isolation Again After Second Negative Coronavirus Test

While he has tried to keep up with a schedule of public appearances via video footage from the White House residence, Mr. Biden has been eager to return to the political fray personally at a time when he has achieved some significant successes and these wants to translate into public support towards the autumn campaigns in the medium term.

The Senate was in session overnight as it moved towards passing a long-delayed, trimmed-down version of Mr Biden’s domestic legislation, which will be a major victory if it reaches his desk.

The president expressed confidence that the Senate would approve the measure, which includes the country’s largest investment in climate change and energy initiatives, as well as a plan to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, expanded health care subsidies and a minimum tax. for companies that would otherwise pay little or nothing. “I think it will pass,” Biden told reporters.

The president’s beach trip won’t be long. Anticipating a second negative test result, the White House had already planned a trip for the president and the first lady to visit Kentucky on Monday to investigate flood damage.