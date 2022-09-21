Biden attends ritzy donor event on NYC’s Park Avenue with Robert DeNiro

<!–

President Joe Biden worried Tuesday night about wealthy Democratic donors that he would get nowhere and spend all his time wielding his vetoes if Republicans gain control of Congress in November.

Speaking at a fundraiser on Park Avenue hosted by a wealthy Latino activist and attended by actor Robert DeNiro, the president specifically called out Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s legislation that would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“If they retake the House and Senate, it’s a different world,” he warned Republicans. “I’ll spend all my time on a veto pen.”

He also acknowledged the criticism he received for telling CBS ’60 Minutes that the pandemic is “over.”

But defending his remark, he said, “But actually it’s not true it was.”

Biden arrived in New York to attend the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly. But he went straight from the airport to a fundraiser that raised nearly $2 million for the Democratic Party.

The focus was on November’s congressional elections, where Reps are favored to gain control of the House and possibly the Senate.

“It’s about 2022,” Biden told the crowd, his voice growing louder as he emphasized his words. ‘2022.’

Biden spoke in the Park Avenue apartment of a longtime activist and fundraiser Henry Munoz III. Munoz, owner of Funny or Die, was the Democratic Party’s financial chairman under President Barack Obama. The apartment was filled with modern art, although Munoz apologized to guests for the lack of furniture in his living room, which was emptied to make way for the nearly 100 guests.

Actor Robert DeNiro was seen coming out of the area where Biden was taking photos with guests, but he left before the president made his comments.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is also there.

Biden was at the Park Avenue home of Democratic fundraiser Henry Munoz III – above he appears with Munoz (seated left) at a 2014 event in Las Vegas

Biden was in a jovial mood.

“That’s probably Trump,” the president joked too much laughter from the crowd as a cell phone rang.

Biden has a busy day of meetings around the UN on Wednesday.

He will deliver his speech to the UN General Assembly in the morning and meet the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss in the afternoon.

On Thursday, he will attend another Democratic Party fundraiser before returning to Washington DC