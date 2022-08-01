Beyond the tourist traps, discover the bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey

We’ve dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the hues of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and glittering emerald.

After we set sail from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we are alone at Aquarium Cove, one of the best dive sites in Turkey. It’s too tempting not to jump in, as just below the surface is a 25-meter-deep cave where a beam of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-colored coral.

Also known as the Turquoise Riviera, this coastline has an undiscovered quality. Later, sitting on deck, we watch the sun sweep its copper rays across the sky and it certainly feels like we’ve found the last untapped corner of the Mediterranean.

Angelina Villa-Clarke explores the southwest coast of Turkey, known as the Turquoise Riviera. Pictured is the beautiful Oludeniz beach in the area

In reality, Turkey’s southwest coast may well be visited by holidaymakers, but it is still largely untouched by mass tourism.

“All along the 600km or so that make up the Turkish Riviera, you’ll find pristine beaches, secret coves and pretty coastal villages,” says Michael Fleetwood of SevenTravel, a company that specializes in finding locations “out of the guidebook” (seventravel.co.uk).

As night falls, we head back to Kalemya and the Hillside Beach Club, a resort on its own crescent-shaped beach with rooms terraced into the cliffs. While English, Italian and German accents can be heard throughout, the hotel also attracts many wealthy Turkish guests.

Pristine: Angelina checks in at Hillside Beach Club (pictured above), a resort on its own crescent-shaped beach

The rooms at the Hillside Beach Club are terraced into the cliffs. “Although you hear English, Italian and German accents everywhere, the hotel also attracts many well-to-do Turkish guests,” says Angelina.

Angelina visits Kayakoy, a ‘ghost village’ made up of eerie ruins (pictured)

One of the experiences the resort offers is a trip to Kayakoy, a “ghost village” made up of eerie ruins overlooking undulating pine forests tumbling to the sea. Originally called Levissi, the city was home to some 6,000 Greeks until 1923 when the “population exchange” after the war between Greece and Turkey forced residents to leave. It has been left intact as a reminder of this dark piece of history.

In fact, this region has an abundance of ancient sites, but for more intrepid travelers the Lycian Way, a hiking trail that stretches some 300 miles from Fethiye to Antalya, provides a showcase for many of the area’s highlights.

The route also runs close to Butterfly Valley, a nature reserve with a waterfall that is only accessible by boat from Oludeniz. It is home to some 100 species of butterflies and millions of the colorful creatures can be fluttering around.

After a day of exploration, shake the dust off at Hillside Beach Club’s Sanda Nature Spa.

Tucked away among pines and carob trees, it overlooks the resort’s Silent Beach, where, with no phones or children, all you hear is waves lapping against the shore and wind rustling in the trees.

Hillside Beach Club “represents the essence of a relaxed holiday mood,” according to Angelina. Upstairs is a double room with a private terrace

The menu is locally inspired at Hillside’s Pasha On The Bay restaurant (pictured)

Hillside Beach Club’s Sanda Nature Spa, pictured, overlooks the resort’s Silent Beach – where no phones or children are allowed

Here you can enjoy a traditional Turkish hammam, or opt for treatments inspired by ancient Aegean techniques and ingredients, such as the lemon honey facial. The resort also offers a selection of sporting activities such as paddle boarding, tennis and volleyball.

Dining at Hillside is another highlight. At Pasha On The Bay, where you eat by candlelight on the beach, the menu is locally inspired. The series of mezze dishes includes ezme (tomato salad with lemon juice and pomegranate molasses), goat cheese dripping with honey, white bean salads and silky eggplant sprinkled with feta.

There is yoga every morning at Silent Beach, after which you can start your day with a traditional Turkish ‘Kahvalti’ breakfast of cold cuts, local cheeses, borek pastries and eggs served in a copper skillet known as a sahan. The choice is vast, so you can also enjoy local yogurt, just-baked bread smeared with rosemary-infused honey, as well as freshly made omelets.

Fethiye town is a 20 minute drive so it’s easy to pop in. Leaving the hotel, you will pass a working shipyard where the skeletons of semi-finished yachts on stilts give a glimpse of the importance of the area’s maritime heritage.

Above is the section of the Lycian Way – a walking trail that stretches for some 300 miles – that overlooks Oludeniz Beach

The bustling bazaar (Tuesdays and Fridays) takes you to the heart of the old town. Look out for striped cotton hammam towels, aromatic oils laced with citrus, rose and myrtle and brightly colored tableware to take home.

Hotel Unique puts you in the heart of Fethiye. The intimate property is hewn from a series of 150-year-old mansions and has just 19 rooms, each with its own design and original features, with prices from £106 per night (hoteluniqueturkey.com).

Or there’s Yazz Collective, a boutique hotel on Turunc Pinari, one of Fethiye’s most idyllic bays and only accessible by boat. The organic architecture fits the sustainable ethos of the retreat. In addition to local art on display at the Faar Gallery, there is a menu made with local produce and cooked over an open fire. Rooms start from £385 per night (yazzcollective.com).

Angelina visits Fethiye, pictured, which has a bustling bazaar in the heart of the old town twice a week. “Watch out for striped cotton hammam towels, aromatic oils laced with citrus, rose, and myrtle, and brightly colored dinnerware to take home,” she says.

There are plenty of immaculate beaches to discover near the Hillside Beach Club, such as Kidrak Beach (above), known as Paradise Beach for its powdered sugar sand

Meanwhile, the days gradually unfold at Hillside Beach Club. The whitewashed rooms, with airy terraces overlooking the bay, provide relief from the heat outside.

While there are plenty of immaculate beaches to explore nearby – such as Kidrak Beach, known as Paradise Beach for its powdered sugar sands – the resort’s Serenity Beach is ideal if you just want to stay put. It is located in the next cove next to the hotel and you can reach it by following a nature trail over the cliffs or by hopping on a charming sailboat that takes over guests intermittently during the day.

For refreshments, there is a cocktail bar and a small restaurant serving a simple daily menu. It summarizes the essence of a relaxed holiday mood.