Bessie Hendricks, the oldest American, dies at the age of 115

LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) – Bessie Hendricks, the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States a year ago, has died at the age of 115.
Bessie was born on November 7, 1907. She was a teacher in a one-room school before getting married and raising a family. She raised a family that grew to include five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren.
With her 110th birthday party in 2017, Bessie told Nexstar’s WHO that the secret to longevity was hard work. She continued to crochet after her 100th birthday. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan and her family says she still followed their teams closely.
At that party, she also wowed friends and family with a verse of her favorite song, “You Are My Sunshine.” A timeless classic, the song was written when she was 32 years old.
No memorial arrangements have been announced.
Hendricks was declared the oldest person in the US in January 2022. According to multiple online sources, that title now belongs to 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California. She will be 115 on February 5.