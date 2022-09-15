Bella Hadid looks effortlessly stylish ahead of Tom Ford runway show in NYC

<!–

Bella Hadid looked like the runway queen when she arrived at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old model strolled the sidewalk in baggy white shorts, styled with a white tank top and black button-up shirt.

Bella’s outing comes after photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com showed her older sister Gigi, 27, getting cozy with Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, at an NYFW afterparty.

The Vogue cover girl completed her look with a pair of black leather knee-high boots and held a round black purse under her arm.

Her wavy dark brown hair was pulled from her face with a thin black headband and she protected her eyes with a pair of oval shades.

As for accessories, Bella rocked a pair of dangling silver earrings and a blingy silver watch.

She was accompanied by a suitable bodyguard as she made her way to the show’s venue.

Bella has taken NYFW by storm with her sister Gigi, as well as their good friend Kendall Jenner.

Amid all the runway shows and star-studded gatherings, Gigi also had some fun quality time with new single Leonardo DiCaprio.

Photos taken during the exclusive bash, thrown Monday by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan at Casa Cipriani, show the actor dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt and black baseball cap while wearing his usual goatee. .

DiCaprio and Gigi — wearing a white crop top that revealed her tight midriff, along with baggy jeans — could be seen leaning close together as they tried to chat in the middle of the loud party.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over 25, and Gigi is also said to be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

After the new photos leaked, an insider claimed that while they’re dating, they’re both keen to “take it easy,” according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

Bella has been out of the dating game for two years since she’s been in a steady relationship with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman.

The couple has been romantically linked since early 2020, but did not make their relationship public until June 2021.

In addition to a thriving love life and modeling career, Bella is entering the acting world with her recurring role on Hulu’s acclaimed series Ramy.

And on Wednesday, Bella’s character was revealed in a teaser trailer for the show’s highly anticipated third season, which was released Wednesday.

She appears as “Lena,” a striking young woman who matches up with Ramy Hassan’s (played by series creator Ramy Youssef) close friend Stevie (played by Steve Way) on a Muslim dating app.

Multihyphenate: In addition to a thriving love life and modeling career, Bella is entering the acting world with her recurring role on Hulu’s critically acclaimed series Ramy