Bella Hadid bares toned tummy in white and yellow crop top while out with boyfriend in New York City

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bella Hadid showed off her flat stomach on Monday while out with her beauty Marc Kalman in New York City.

The 25-year-old model wore a small white and yellow crop top with long sleeves that barely covered her chest.

She wore baggy white pants and immaculate white loafers.

Tight: Bella Hadid showed off her flat stomach on Monday while out with her beau Marc Kalman in New York City

The Washington DC resident put her hair on top in the middle and was braided into a pair of pigtails that fell halfway down her chest.

She held the hands of her 34-year-old husband as they walked through the concrete jungle.

Kalman wore a white crop top and baggy gray pants and white and blue sneakers. His hair was cut close to his head.

A thin silver chain hung around his neck and sat on his bare skin.

Leaving little to the imagination: the 25-year-old model wore a small white-yellow crop top with long sleeves that barely covered her chest

Happy couple: she held her 34-year-old husband’s hand as they walked through the concrete jungle

Romantic afternoon: She held her 34-year-old husband’s hand as they walked through the concrete jungle

The superstar also shared a few photos in the ensemble where she looked like some sort of lip gloss between her lips.

Hadid and her boyfriend were first spotted in each other’s company in July 2020, when they were photographed leaving a cafe.

The model previously had a high-profile relationship with hitmaker The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye.

The former couple started dating in 2015, although they broke up the following year.

Hadid and The Weeknd reconciled in 2018 and broke up for the last time in 2019.

Social media: The superstar also shared a few photos in the ensemble where she had what looked like some sort of lip gloss between her lips

Piercing: Her eyes looked penetratingly into the camera

Happy couple: Hadid and her boyfriend were first spotted in each other’s company in July 2020, when they were photographed leaving a cafe

Official: The couple appeared to be Instagram official of their romance with a post shared on the fashion industry personality’s account last July.

Comfortable: Hadid said: ‘I feel super comfortable and feel very safe with Marc’

The model began a relationship with Kalman, with whom she was seen several times in 2020.

The pair appeared to be Instagram official of their romance with a post shared on the fashion industry personality’s account last July.

Earlier this year she spoke about her relationship with her love during a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interviewwhere she gushed about her affection for her partner.

Hadid said, ‘I feel super comfortable and very safe with Marc.’

The model praised Kalman’s dedication to his professional endeavors, adding that they had become very close over the course of their romance.

“I’m really proud of Marc, who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.