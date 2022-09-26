Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk wow at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show

Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk looked sensational as they hit the runway on Monday for the Burberry-delayed London Fashion Week show.

The British heritage brand originally planned to showcase their SS23 line on September 17, but canceled the show in the wake of the Queen’s death on September 8.

Despite the new date clashing with the last day of Milan Fashion Week, a large number of big names were still in attendance. Naomi Campbell was also seen on the catwalk while Kanye West was one of the celebrities.

Bella, 25, radiated glamor as she strolled the runway in a baby blue romper with a glamorous train that flared out behind her.

The eye-catching piece was decorated with lace panels and fitted around her slim waist, while sporting a cropped overshirt and matching lace gloves.

A pair of strappy sandals and a chunky ankle cuff gave the 5″ 9″ beauty some extra height and completed the standout ensemble perfectly.

Irina, 36, also looked phenomenal as she donned a black velvet dress that skimmed over her enviable muscular physique and boasted bardot sleeves with sheer gloves.

Naomi’s look was more muted, with the 52-year-old model donning a nude coat paired with a matching maxi dress and scarf in the brand’s iconic checkered print.

The Vogue cover girl jerked off from heels for flats, slipping on a pair of black flip flops as she sauntered down the catwalk.

Here come the girls: Naomi stormed the runway in a nude ensemble while fellow model Ella Richards looked sensational in a blue playsuit layered over a lace bodystocking

Double denim darling: Erin O’Connor wore a denim jacket and maxi skirt combo paired with black flip flops

Editing her angles: Erin looked into the zone as she walked down the runway with her gear

Earlier this month, Burberry announced they would be canceling their runway show as a sign of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

The brand had collaborated with the monarch, was awarded a Royal Warrant in 1955 and was one of Her Majesty’s favorite ‘weatherproof products’.

In a statement, Burberry said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“As a show of respect, we have made the decision to cancel our Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which takes place in London on September 17. We hope to see you in the near future.’

Is that fashion now? Kanye West flew to London for the presentation and opted for a controversial look in socks and silver flip flops, as well as a leather combo and hoodie

Out in the rain: Kanye didn’t seem in the best mood when he stood out in the rain

Tan and toned: Irina showed off her toned stomach in a white crop top paired with naked combat pants

All about the accessories: Irina wore a Burberry trench coat and a small Louis Vuitton pouch

Bend and click: Irina showed off her peachy bum in the slim-fitting pants and heel combination

London Fashion Week started as planned on September 16, but was scaled back as the country went through an official period of mourning.

Like Burberry, fashion house Raf Simons canceled their show out of respect for the Queen.

A statement from The British Fashion Council said: ‘London Fashion Week is a business-to-business event, and an important time for designers to showcase their collections at a specific point in the fashion calendar, we recognize the work that is currently underway. go. .

On the go: Naomi left the presentation in a blue maxi dress that she paired with a black leather trench coat

Striking: Naomi had a vision of beauty as she left the room

“Therefore, shows and presentations of collections can go on, but we ask designers to respect the mood of the nation and the period of national mourning by considering the timing of their image release.”

In 2018, the Queen made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week where she sat front row alongside Vogue US Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

The then 91-year-old was pictured sharing a joke with the long-standing editor while the pair watched Richard Quinn’s show.

Her Majesty then presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.