Beauty fans say Nip + Fab’s new hydrating skincare range will take YEARS off your face – from $13

Beauty products packed with ingredients scientifically proven to improve skin tone and reduce fine lines normally come at a price, but beauty fans have discovered a new range that is both affordable and super powerful.

The Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Range starts from just $12.95 and features creams, serums, and cleansing pads, all designed to provide long-lasting hydration to your skin, leaving it looking plump and incredibly hydrated.

The ultra-moisturizing range is so effective that dozens of shoppers have said their skin is “possibly the best it’s been in years,” praising the affordable products for being “life-changing” and “confidence-boosting.”

Used after your cleanser, the lightweight Concentrate 2% drops are clinically proven to deliver 150 percent instant hydration upon application. The ultra-moisturizing formula replenishes fine lines, leaving skin looking and feeling radiant and supple. Store

Looking for a glow back to your skin? Nip + Fab’s Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 range promises to provide long-lasting hydration, leaving it plump and bouncy

Wrinkles and lines are exaggerated when the skin is dehydrated due to weather and seasonal changes. But the Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 range fills the skin with extreme moisture, leaving skin looking plump and dewy.

The $12.95 cleaning cream contains three different types of hyaluronic acid, including a high molecular weight for the skin on the surface, which plumps the skin and immediately reduces dryness. and low molecular weight to penetrate the skin for deep hydration.

Meanwhile, Tremella is a naturally derived form of hyaluronic acid, also known as snow mushroom, it delivers an extra boost of moisture and tackles fine lines and wrinkles.

The Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 is a luxurious way to remove make-up and the dirt that has accumulated during the day, while leaving the skin hydrated and soothed with three types of hyaluronic acid

All products in the Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 line are loaded with the wonder molecule hyaluronic acid which is known for its ability to hold up to 1000x its weight in water.

It provides instant hydration that lasts, fine lines and wrinkles are visibly plumped, so much so that several shoppers have commented how it has turned the clock around.

‘I’m honestly stunned at how great these are’ hyaluronic acid fix products are… I’m 48 and seriously ten years is being written off me. Good for self-confidence! Plus, my skin feels so soft, dewy and refreshed! Total bargain! Must buy!’.

The Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 range is designed to help you achieve your most luminous complexion yet with a kit formulated to hydrate and plump your skin

The hero of the six-piece range is the Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Concentrate 2%, clinically proven to deliver 150 percent instant hydration upon application.

Used daily morning and evening, simply massage 2-3 drops into cleansed skin. The brand then recommends that the Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Hydrating Serum for maximum hydration.

‘Absolutely great product’ was elatedly impressed by shoppers. “Since I’ve been using this, I don’t need makeup anymore. My skin looks so hydrated and plump. It’s a game changer.’

And to revive tired eyes in just 15 minutes? The Nip + Fab Hyaluronic Fix Extreme4 Jelly Eye Patches helps brighten and instantly smoothen and soften eyes, and users refer to them as “tremendously hydrating.”