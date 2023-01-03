Beauty editor launches first-of-its-kind ‘superpowder’ to grow your hair and nails FAST

<!–

A beauty editor invented a unique collagen collection that sells online every four minutes and was picked up by Sephora within the first 18 months.

Olivia Boyd-Smith is the proud owner of PAR OLIVEwhich sells a ‘super powder’ called PEARL that contains only the highest quality wild-caught Norwegian marine collagen.

‘The PEARL collagen collection was born out of my personal experience. As a beauty editor after I founded Par Olive as an online digital magazine covering all things beauty and wellness, I was lucky enough to try every collagen supplement out there. They promised the world, but cut back where it really mattered,” she writes on her website.

Olivia Boyd-Smith (pictured) is the proud owner of PAR OLIVE, which sells a “super powder” called PEARL containing only the highest quality wild-caught Norwegian marine collagen

“PEARL is inspired by need. There was no product on the market that met my standards of purity or efficacy, so I called in the professionals and made it myself. After more than two years of research with a fantastic team of microbiologists, dermatologists, naturopaths and dietitians, PEARL is finally here.’

In addition to the marine collagen ingredients, PEARL also contains sustainably sourced freshwater pearl powder and organic native Australian Kakadu plum to firm skin, thicken hair and strengthen nails.

Melanie Grant, Kristin King and Lisa Wiipfl are big fans of the brand that launched in 2020 with three PEARL options: Japanese matcha flavor, organic coconut flavor and finally an unflavored option.

The coconut flavor, which has become the brand’s best-selling flavor, has sold out six times to date, with a total of 81 percent of customers repurchasing the powder.

‘The coconut is delicious, I like to add it to my daily smoothies and coffee. My skin is glowing and my nails are stronger than ever. I highly recommend it,” one happy customer wrote on the website.

‘Always a bit skeptical about these products, but this is one that works! Almost through my first jar and will buy again. My skin is shinier, best collagen I’ve ever used,” said another.

A third added: ‘This dissolves so well and is creamy, a wonderful addition to my protein shake. I had some dry skin issues since winter started, but my skin seems to be improving and subtly glowing. I will definitely be a returning customer’.

PAR OLIVE gives a percentage of every sale to the Australian Marine Conservation Society – Australia’s only charity dedicated solely to the protection of precious ocean creatures.