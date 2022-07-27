Beauty and the Geek couple Tara and Michael face first major hurdle as she visits his filthy home

Beauty and the Geek couple Tara Schwarz and Michael Gebicki are quickly emerging as fan favorites on the hit show.

But in a new trailer, their budding romance is put to the test when the gorgeous mermaid artist visits his dingy, ramshackle home for the very first time.

As Michael, 25, leads the way in, Tara, 22, is amazed at how Michael lives.

Beauty and the Geek couple Tara and Michael face their first major hurdle as they visit his filthy ramshackle home in a new trailer for the show

“This is my place,” Michael begins with a laugh.

“Gosh,” a shocked Tara says clearly.

Michael then gives Tara a tour of his house, which is complete with broken and rusted shower screens, torn curtains and a filthy stove.

Paint is seen on the outside of the house as a side road leads to a backyard full of clutter.

Before the tour, Tara said she has strong feelings for the kid’s party entertainer and that she thought it was the real deal.

“I met a man who makes me believe in love again,” she says in the clip.

They also share a kiss on a romantic date before the house call.

Before the tour, Tara said she has strong feelings for the kid’s party entertainer and that she thought it was the real deal. They also share a kiss on a romantic date before the house call

Prior to the home visit, the two clicked during a date at a flight stimulator center.

“I look at her and think, ‘I really want to kiss her,'” Michael said.

‘I don’t want to ruin anything. Much is at stake.’

Beauty and the Geek continues on Channel Nine on Wednesday at 7:30pm.