Bearded Wayne Rooney returns to the UK from Washington

Wayne Rooney stepped out in Cheshire on Friday when he visited the UK during his management duties at United DC in Washington.

The bearded soccer star, 36, looked very different from his sporting days when he played for Derby County just two years ago.

Following the end of the MLS season, with Rooney’s squad finishing at the bottom of the rankings, the doting father of four has returned from Washington to his family, which includes his wife Coleen in England.

Out and about: Wayne Rooney stepped out of Cheshire on Friday

Unlike his first stint in the US, Coleen and his children have stayed home in Cheshire after struggling to settle in 2018.

When he stepped outside, he opted for a casual ensemble, wearing a gray tracksuit and a padded black jacket.

He completed his low-key look with white trainers and a black cap while he ran errands in Alderley Edge.

Rooney retired as a player when he was appointed permanent boss of Derby in January 2021.

In a recent conversation with The Telegraph, Wayne said he becomes a “taxi driver” when he spends time with his family.

He said: ‘The kids are off school, so I’m going to be a taxi driver again for a few weeks and then try to take six months’ vacation.’

Rooney was only appointed as manager on July 12 and has been committed to rebuilding the club ever since. He said: ‘The mentality and character of the club have to improve.’

Talking about the upcoming season, he added: “It’s a big outdoor season for us. If we want to compete, if we want to be successful, big changes are going to have to come, and quite a bit of that.

“My job, and I will do it, is to push the owners. If we want to be successful, if we want to develop as a team and as a club, we have to make sure we make the right decisions this off-season. It will be a lot of work, but it needs it.’

Back: After the end of the MLS season, where Rooney’s squad finished bottom of the league, the devoted father has returned from Washington to his family in England