Bats communicate and work together for more efficient foraging

Common noctule bat with GPS tag. Credit: Manuel Roeleke/Universität Potsdam



Social hunting strategies are already well documented in many animal species when prey is dispersed across the landscape in an unpredictable way. In a new research paper, Manuel Roeleke and his team from the University of Potsdam and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) have now shown for the first time that animals, in this case the common night bat, join together and form a mobile sensory network to increase their chances of finding their prey. The analyzes published today in the scientific journal PNAS show that predators can adapt to variable environmental conditions through flexible foraging strategies by networking with conspecifics.

Many predators need food on a daily basis. If the prey is unevenly distributed across the landscape and is only available for a short time, this task is like looking for the needle in a haystack. Animals that depend on such unpredictable prey therefore often have developed social strategies for foraging: while searching for prey, individuals interact with each other and exchange information about their environment. An international research team led by the University of Potsdam and Leibniz-IZW has now observed for the first time that common moths (Nyctalus noctula) temporarily come together to form mobile sensory networks while foraging.

“The common noctule is particularly suitable for such research because its prey – swarms of insects – spreads completely unpredictably in the open air,” explains the paper’s lead author, Manuel Roeleke. “In addition, the distance over which the bats can locate the insects via ultrasound is relatively small, about 10 to 15 meters. This makes it difficult for them to follow their prey. On the other hand, the bats can track their own conspecifics over much greater distances, under ideal conditions up to 160 meters, so searching in a group should be more successful.”

In total, the scientists analyzed the flight patterns of 81 common moths. This was made possible by small radio transmitters that send signals to a series of antennas. Florian Jeltsch from the University of Potsdam explains: “The state-of-the-art ‘ATLAS’ system allows us to simultaneously record the movement of dozens of individual animals. Thanks to the great support of local farmers and private landowners, we have had the tracking technology in the Uckermark since 2018. district in East Germany – a unique opportunity to study animal movements and biodiversity in the European agricultural landscape.”

His colleague Christian Voigt from Leibniz-IZW adds: “With the ‘ATLAS’ system, it is now possible to record the interactions of bats in flight. Our data confirms the theory of mobile sensory networks: while searching for insects the bats fan out but remain in acoustic contact and, if necessary, coordinate their flight paths to search as large an area as possible.” If an individual bat in the network finds a swarm of prey insects, its neighbors are notified through changes in flight movements and through ultrasonic calls specifically used for insect hunting. This gradually makes all the animals in the sensory network aware of the rewarding hunting ground.

The scientific team compared the foraging efficiency of “networked” bats and of individual hunters as a function of group size and food distribution. To achieve this, they used a computer model developed by co-author Cara Gallagher using the empirically determined movement patterns. “Networking and exchanging information proved especially useful for the bats when food sources were widespread in space,” explains Roeleke. “For example, our model showed that ‘networked’ animals took 40% less time to track down prey than bats that ignored their peers while foraging.”

By foraging in groups, bats can find prey even in large-scale cultivated landscapes and thus also contribute effectively to the control of agricultural insect pests. If this continues in the future, the bats will need consistent protection, especially their roosts. When local populations become too small, the bats can no longer form efficient networks. As solitary animals, it is then difficult for them to find fast and reliable food.

