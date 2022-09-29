Bath and Ulster look to sign Worcester prop Rory Sutherland as the Lions star finds himself in limbo

Bath and Ulster are both interested in a deal for Scotland and Lions prop Rory Sutherland as he and his Worcester team-mates remain in a state of uncertainty at the tight Premiership club.

Sixways outfit Warriors was placed under administration this week and banned from all competitions after more than a month of financial chaos.

Unpopular Worcester owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham have pushed the city’s rugby side to the brink of extinction. Administrators Begbies Traynor are currently assessing the club’s condition, analyzing potential takeover options and investigating possible malpractice.

But in the meantime, the future of Worcester’s players is uncertain. Steve Diamond’s squad is unlikely to receive their September pay at the end of this month.

Sports post understands that the situation has circled other clubs. Bath is keeping an eye on Sutherland’s potential availability as they have lost Beno Obano to a serious knee injury.

United Rugby Championship teams Ulster and Glasgow are also keeping their finger on the pulse.

The Rugby Players Association claimed on Thursday that Worcester’s players are in a ‘no-win scenario’ as their contracts are in a separate part of the company than that in the administration.

“Our members are currently in a position where WRFC Players Ltd, the company that has their contracts, is out of administration,” the RPA statement said.

‘WRFC Trading Ltd has entered the administration process.

“This situation leaves the players in a no-win scenario with payday looming, the club suspended from the league, a liquidation request to be heard next week and no option to terminate their contracts if they have opportunities elsewhere. want to use.

“While we recognize the work behind the scenes, we call on the Directors of WRFC Players Limited and all stakeholders to confirm their intentions with regard to WRFC Players Limited without delay. That clarity must be given urgently, because this situation cannot continue.’

The club is unlikely to be able to pay their players’ salaries for the month of September

Should the Worcester players not receive their September salaries on time as expected, they are entitled to serve the club’s breach of contract letters.

If they’re not paid within 14 days of sending such a letter, they could leave, but the Worcester trustees hope that won’t turn out to be the case.

Like Sutherland, Worcester’s England cap Ted Hill is being watched by other clubs, although it’s clear the homegrown product is determined to stay.

Duhan van der Merwe, Ollie Lawrence and Fergus Lee-Warner are all Worcester players who are unlikely to be short of alternative jobs.

Sports post He also understands that Worcester forward Renato Giammarioli is unlikely to return to the club due to lack of payment.

Italy international Giammarioli paid his own release costs so that he could move to Worcester from Zebre in the summer and participate fully in the team’s pre-season testing.

Meanwhile, England back Max Malins looks set to join Bristol for the start of next season

But the club’s financial situation prevented his salary from arriving and he has returned to Europe, even though his personal belongings are still with Sixways.

Elsewhere, England back Max Malins is set to sign for Bristol before the start of next season. Malins was previously loaned to the Bears in the 2020/21 season.

