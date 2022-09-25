Baroness Floella Benjamin looks youthful as she dons a black mesh swimsuit in Barbados

Baroness Floella Benjamin and her husband Keith Taylor enjoyed a romantic beach trip in Barbados on Saturday.

The former Play School presenter, 72, looked incredible in a black mesh swimsuit as he took a stroll outside their hotel.

She wore accessories with thick silver jewelry, while hiding her face behind stylish sunglasses.

Floella, who married Keith in 1980, appeared to be makeup-free and showed off her natural beauty during the outing.

Meanwhile, her husband Keith went shirtless and put on blue knickers as he lazed by the sea.

It comes after Floella described the surreal night she was seduced by the late David Bowie when he offered her “the world” at a party before his wife Angie made her an offer.

She claims she was dragged “on the height of his fame” by David at a Christmas party in 1973 before catching the eye of Angie who had an open marriage to David, according to The Mirror.

In her new autobiography What Are You Doing Here? she wrote that The Starman singer had told her, ‘Will you come up with me? I want to offer you the world. You can have anything you wish for.’

Floella added that she “has been joking about the night I turned down David Bowie ever since.”

The star starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at the time, and a fellow cast member who had worked as David’s backing singer invited her to the party.

It was at the Chelsea home that David shared with his wife Angie, now 72, and their son Duncan, now 51.

Other guests at the star-studded party where Floella said she felt “Alice in Wonderland” included Mick Jagger, Cat Stevens and Marc Bolan.

Floella added in her book: “When David Bowie entered the room, slender and charismatic, all eyes were drawn to him. He came straight at me and bowed. “Can I have this dance?” he said.’

She wrote that she was surprised to be led to the dance floor by David, admitting that although she doesn’t remember the song, she knows it was a slow song and that he held her close, adding, ‘I’ve never forgotten the way he moved.’

Former children’s TV presenter Floella went on to explain how her evening took an unexpected turn when David’s wife Angie took a liking to her.

Floella wrote of Angie seeing her “float into the room” before announcing, “Well, I’ve seen my New Years gift!” Floella saying she felt “vulnerable” while saying the situation “wasn’t her scene.”

David and Angie had an open marriage before their divorce in 1980.

David died on January 10, 2016 at his home in New York City have suffered from liver cancer for 18 months.