Barcelona make late attempt to hijack Jules Kounde deal despite Chelsea being close to agreeing fee
While Sevilla have nearly reached an agreement with Chelsea on a £55m deal for the France international, Kunde traveled to Portugal’s Lagos for their training camp with terms yet to be determined.
Barcelona raised more money on Thursday with a new rights sale and say they will make an offer to match Chelsea’s offer.
Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Tino Anjorin (20) is loaned to Huddersfield Town, while right-back Henry Lawrence is ready for MK Dons.
Chelsea are looking to sign Kounde for a five-year deal as they strengthen their central defensive options.
Barcelona manager Xavi is eager to bring in the French international for the new season
Thomas Tuchel is determined for Chelsea to make further additions as centre-back
Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more central defenders after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.
The Blues have already taken over Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.
However, Barcelona also have a strong interest in Koude, with Xavi the 23-year-old scoring highly.