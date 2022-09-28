Barcelona executive claims the club could afford to re-sign Lionel Messi in 2023

Lionel Messi’s sensational return to Barcelona next summer is financially “possible,” said Eduard Romeu, the club’s vice president of economics.

Messi left Barcelona last summer to join PSG amid the Catalan giants’ financial problems, but his contract with the Ligue 1 side will expire in 2023.

The Argentine forward is expected to make a decision about his future after the World Cup in Qatar, and Romeu has stated that Barcelona can afford to bring Messi back to the Nou Camp.

Lionel Messi said goodbye to Barcelona in tears last year as he left to join PSG on the French side

Barcelona chief Eduard Romeu (L) has said the club can afford to re-sign Messi in 2023

“It would be financially possible because if he returns it would be like a free agent,” Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio.

“But it’s a decision that has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn’t match me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. Although I don’t have it in the budget.

“He is an icon of the club. This will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision [if he returns].’

Barcelona endured a test summer in which they had to pull various financial levers as they tried to balance their books.

The transfer window ultimately worked out well for them, as they brought in Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kunde, while also keeping Frenkie de Jong, who was closely linked to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Barcelona’s financial situation is complicated, but the club still managed to sign Robert Lewandowski, among others, in the summer

Despite his comments about Messi’s possible re-signing, Romeu has admitted that Barcelona are still two years away from a healthy financial position.

“We saved Barca, but we still haven’t solved it. We are not healthy; it involves a lot of austerity, a lot of rigor and there is a lot of work to do,” he added.

‘In the 2024/25 season we will be at the level that suits us.’

Romeu has denied Barcelona’s chances of signing Messi, but the 35-year-old playmaker recently stated that he is enjoying himself in Paris, pointing out that he could extend his stay in the French capital.

“I feel good, different from last year and I knew it was going to be like this,” Messi told reporters.

“Last year, like I said, I had a bad time, I’m never done finding myself, but this year is different. I arrived with a different head, more adapted to the club, the locker room, the game, my teammates.

Messi has said he’s enjoying himself at PSG, but Barcelona may still be trying to tempt him to return to Camp Nou

“The truth is I feel really good and I’m having a good time again.”

Messi is happy at PSG, but Barcelona may still be excited about their chances of convincing him to return to Spain if they increase their interest in the attacker, given his history at the club.

He won the Champions League four times and LaLiga ten times during his first stint with Barcelona.