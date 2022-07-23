Bagnato: Kickboxer, 33, extradited from Thailand over 2014 murder of Bradley Dillon

A 33-year-old man allegedly linked to the fatal 2014 stabbing and shooting of Sydney’s father, Bradley Dillon, has been extradited from Thailand and charged.

Australian detectives traveled to Thailand to arrest Antonio Bagnato, who lived and kickboxed in the country after Dillon’s death.

He was escorted by detectives on the flight from Bangkok and arrived at Sydney International Airport early Saturday morning before being transferred to Mascot Police Station.

Bagnato was charged with murder and is due to appear in Parramatta court today.

“After extensive investigations, detectives have requested and obtained an arrest warrant for a 33-year-old man,” the NSW Police Department said in a statement.

In August 2014, Bradley Dillon, 25, was repeatedly stabbed from behind and shot three times in an underground parking garage at Leichhardt shopping center as he tried to flee from his attackers.

One of his attackers, Diego Carbone, was found guilty of the murder of the then 25-year-old in December 2021 after a second trial, his first conviction was overturned on appeal.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Peter Garling made the verdict and found that Carbone had made an agreement with his cousin Tony Bagnato to at least seriously injure Mr Dillon.

The court had heard in previous trials that Mr. Dillon was on the hunt for $2,000 his sister had lent to a member of the Saint Michael Fight Club.

Carbone was a member and Bagnato was said to be the leader of the club where both had met Mr Dillon.

Carbone is serving an 18-year sentence after being convicted of Mr. Dillon’s death.

At his sentencing, Mr. Dillon’s mother sobbed as she explained how important it was that all of her son’s injuries came from behind.

Prior to sentencing, Carbone’s attorney claimed he was too stupid to realize the attack he promised would end in Mr. Dillon’s death.

Carbone’s attorney argued that the agreed-upon intent to harm Mr. Dillon was formed just minutes before the attack and that Carbone had no idea the man would end up dead.

“He wasn’t responsible for the stabbing, he didn’t bring the knife and he had no idea his friend would pull out a gun and kill this man,” said Mark Tedeschi, QC.

But the prosecution in the case argued Carbone was the one who notified Bagnato of the debt dispute, searched the parking lot where the attack was to take place, and armed himself with a knife from the kitchen of his family’s restaurant.

He was arrested with scratches on his cheek and his DNA was found under Mr. Dillon’s fingernails, suggesting that he was the one who put Mr. Dillon in a stranglehold and stabbed him from behind.

“The murder of Bradley Dillon was a brutal and unprovoked murder, following a carefully planned and premeditated robbery of an unarmed man in circumstances where Dillon had no opportunity to defend himself,” prosecutors Michelle England said.

Antonio Bagnato, known as ‘Tony Bang’ by Thai kickboxers, has lived in Thailand in the years since Dillon’s murder.

Bagnato initially fled to Cambodia after Mr. Dillon’s death before moving to Thailand.

Bagnato was convicted of the murder of Hells Angel bikie Shayne Schneider in Thailand and was sentenced to death in a Thai prison before the verdict was quashed and downgraded.

Schneider was kidnapped by a group of men hired by Bagnato and bludgeoned to death near the seedy city of Pattaya, south of Bangkok, on November 30, 2015.

Schneider’s naked body, covered in bruises and cuts, was found buried in a shallow grave by the side of a road the day after he was beaten to death.

Homicide Chief Superintendent Danny Doherty said the man’s extradition to Australia was the result of years of behind-the-scenes work by detectives.

“Along with several legal proceedings, investigators have continued to work tirelessly to ensure that this man is brought to justice for his alleged involvement in Mr Dillon’s murder,” said Det Supt Doherty.

“Today’s outcome could not have been achieved without the continued support and assistance of our international partner law enforcement agencies, particularly the Royal Thai Police and the Australian Federal Police.

“Bradley was a father who was murdered senselessly, and the simple fact is that if you engage in that kind of violent behavior, the police will always track you down and hold you accountable,” he said.

The 33-year-old is due to appear in Parramatta’s bail court on Saturday.