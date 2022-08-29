Bad Bunny interrupts his performance at the MTV VMAs to kiss male and female backup dancers

Bad Bunny celebrated his Artist of the Year win at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by sharing a kiss with one of his male backing dancers.

The 28-year-old rapper performed at Yankee Stadium on Sunday after taking top honors when he turned his head to kiss one of his dancers, then moved to the other side for a kiss from a male dancer.

The reggaeton star has previously described his sexuality as fluid, though he emphasized that he was “heterosexual” and likes “women.”

Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) put on an energetic performance of his hit Tití Me Preguntó when he stopped for quick kisses.

His party song came after he made history by becoming the first artist to win the award not performing primarily in English.

The hitmaker’s performance was on a desert island, as his dancers slowly revolved around him, with that closet in front of him sliding their hands along his figure.

After the brief pause for his two kisses, the energy returned as the rhythm started.

While Bad Bunny hasn’t always been open about his sexuality, Ricky Martin, who came out as gay in 2010, described him in an interview with rolling stone from May 2020.

The Latin rapper has previously spoken out to criticize other artists’ homophobia, appearing in drag in his video for Yo Perreo Sola, which was released in March 2020.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times as of February of that year, he described having a fluid sexuality, although he clarified that he was “heterosexual” at the time.

“It doesn’t define me,” he said of his sexuality. “In the end, I don’t know if I’ll like a man in twenty years. One never knows in life. But right now I’m straight and I like women.’

In a cover story from July 2020 for PlayboyBad Bunny described sex as “a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they please and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities.”

‘Ultimately, we are humans. Everyone feels, everyone falls in love with who they are.’

Earlier this year he spoke with GQ about his evolving fashion sense, which defies gender norms.

It depends on my state of mind,” he said. “Everyone needs to be comfortable with what they are and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can’t gender clothes.’

He continued: ‘To me a dress is a dress. If I wear a dress, would it cease to be a woman’s dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It’s a dress, and that’s it. It’s not a man’s, it’s not a woman’s. It’s a dress.’

Bad Bunny is currently in a relationship with singer, model and jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri.

The two have been linked since 2017, but it wasn’t until 2020 before they made their relationship official on Instagram, and their red carpet debut didn’t come until the following year.

Gabriela’s vocals have been featured in some of Bad Bunny’s songs, and in his 2020 Rolling Stone cover story, he made it clear that he was in quarantine amid the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with her.

“Do people really think I’m going through quarantine alone? No! I’m with someone, she’s very special in my life,” he revealed. “This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I can have.

“I’m happy with her,” he added. ‘[People] I don’t know she helped me much in emotional aspects when I needed it the most.’

Gabriela took the home photos for the profile and shared her perspective with the magazine.

“I wanted to bring out all my favorite things about him. I want people to notice his lips. His skin. His eyes. I think he’s so beautiful,’ she gushed.