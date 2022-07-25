Azeem Rafiq left ‘incredibly proud’ of former Scotland cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh

Yorkshire whistleblower Azeem Rafiq has praised former Scottish cricketers Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh for speaking out about the racist abuse they suffered during their international careers.

Scottish sport was rocked on Monday by the sheer scale of the ‘institutional racism’ exposed in an independent review by Cricket Scotland.

The findings found a dazzling 448 instances of institutional racism that were recorded.

The sport’s governing body failed on 29 of the 31 indicators of institutional racism outlined by Plan4Sport, which conducted the assessment.

In addition, 31 accusations of racism were leveled against 15 different people, two clubs and one regional association. Some cases have been referred to Police Scotland.

Rafiq made his own allegations of institutional racism to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club after revealing in 2020 that he was suicidal due to the repeated racism he was exposed to while involved in cricket.

“Since I spoke out, I have a good relationship with Majid and Qasim,” Rafiq told Sky Sports. “I’m just incredibly proud of them and everyone else who played a part in the review.

“I hope they have given a sense of closure today and that they have been fully vindicated.”

He added: ‘Today is a start. The only thing I’d be a little wary of is that we’re not looking too far into the future right now.

“It’s very important to stay in the problem. There are many people who have faced abuse for years. There has to be an effort to rebuild those bridges, talk to them, re-engage them, apologize. Once that’s done, and only then, it’s important to look to the future — and how we’re doing it.

“As I’ve seen in the last nine months, there are a lot of words, a lot of boxes checked and a lot of attempts to show that things are happening, but really, deep down, things don’t change.”

But Rafiq doesn’t think Cricket Scotland’s funding should be cut at this stage, saying: ‘If there’s an acceptance and an apology, then they need to be supported to make sure the change comes – and comes faster.

“If things don’t change and if there’s resistance to change, then I think at that point sportscotland needs to come a lot harder.

“But I think at this stage it’s really important that we support the game to get the change we all want.”