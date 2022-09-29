Avril Lavigne cuts an edgy figure in a T-shirt and fishnet tights

Avril Lavigne cut a tense figure as she left Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme launch party in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

The singer, 38, showed her sense of style in an oversized black T-shirt and fishnet tights as she left the venue with a beer in hand.

Also spotted on their way from the party was Kourtney’s husband’s son Landon Barker, 18, who left with girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, also 18, and her sister Dixie.

Kourtney herself was at the event, sharing inside photos on her social media, along with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloe, but she wasn’t in the photo when they left.

Avril completed her look with chunky Miu Miu boots and carried a bright blue bag over her shoulder while opting for typically bold makeup.

Travis’ son Landon looked smart in a black suit showing his tattoos, while Charli looked fabulous in a gray silk combo.

Meanwhile, pregnant Nicole Williams showed off her baby bump in a sparkly pink dress as she headed home after the party.

Kourtney recently launched its mood-boosting gummies offering and added a new business venture to the Kardashian-Jenner family empire.

Earlier this month, Kourtney finally revealed her new pursuit, after teasing fans for weeks about what was to come.

Lemme is vegan and gluten-free, with three options: Lemme Matcha, Lemme Chill and Lemme Focus.

She wrote: ‘Finally let me share what I’ve been up to! I dreamed of this idea, lots of meetings and conversations with different people to find out the best way to build this, the right partners and building a team that felt really good.’

Added: ‘Once it was finally right, it all went smoothly. Many hours, zooms, dreams, but all with quick decisiveness and real fun!

‘Finally, 5 years later, my passion/work baby is finally out in the world.’

