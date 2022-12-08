AVG AntiVirus for Mac review: Basic but solid protection for free

At a glance Expert assessment Advantages Capable basic protection for a free product

Quick and easy installation

Clean and helpful dashboard cons Occasional prompts to convince you to upgrade to the paid version

Lacks the protection against ransomware, phishing and fake websites built into the paid product Our verdict AVG Antivirus for Mac is a simple but effective free security program that protects you from viruses, spyware and malware. While it lacks the advanced features of paid antivirus products, it does the core tasks cleanly and seamlessly.

Price at review

Free. Paid upgrades available

Best Prices Today: AVG AntiVirus for Mac

While so many antivirus and security products require an annual subscription, there are still free options that come with few or no strings attached. The freebies typically offer more basic or limited protection, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth using. One such product that fits the bill is AVG antivirus for Mac. AVG is designed to block viruses and spyware and offers real-time and on-demand scans to prevent malware from infecting your Mac.

If you’re happy to pay, there are plenty of options – see our Best Antivirus for Mac roundup – but for a free program, AVG covers all the bases, blocking viruses and malware from websites, downloads, and email attachments. AVG can scan applications and files on your Mac for potential threats and remove them automatically. The program’s Resident Shield tool runs in the background, checking every file you open or save to make sure there’s no hidden malware inside. An auto-update feature keeps AVG up-to-date with the latest virus definitions to combat new threats that may be lurking.

Installation

Installing AVG Antivirus is quick and easy. Once installed on your Mac, the software alerts you to update certain options in System Preferences (known as System Settings in macOS Ventura) to enable real-time and on-demand scanning. But the process itself is simple; just click a Fix All button and the program will take you straight to the necessary screens and show you exactly how to enable the right options. When you’re done, AVG confirms that you now have basic protection.

Functions

AVG’s dashboard is clean and uncluttered and shows you the right amount of information. You can see that your computer, your internet usage and your e-mail are protected. You will be told if the virus definitions are up to date. And from the dashboard you can run a manual live scan.

The dashboard for AVG Antivirus is tightly designed with only the information you need to make sure the program is doing its job. Foundry

The live scan first checks whether your virus definitions are up to date. It then scans your folders and files for viruses and malware and finally lets you know if it has detected any malicious content. Running the scan on my Mac revealed no malware, but AVG did reveal three “advanced” issues, specifically two folders that are vulnerable to ransomware, my network is not being monitored for threats, and my system is vulnerable for fake websites by DNS hijacking.

Unfortunately, resolving any of the advanced issues would have necessitated an upgrade to the paid version of AVG, a prospect that costs $2.49 per month for an annual plan, $2.39 per month for a two-year plan, or $2. 29 per month for a three-year subscription, albeit with a generous 60-day trial. Free products usually try to convince you to upgrade to the paid version, so I didn’t mind the sales pitch. Note, however, that the smart scan will try to encourage you to upgrade every time you run it.

The live on-demand scan found no viruses on my Mac, but it did point out three “advanced” issues that would have required the paid version to fix. Foundry

From the dashboard, you can also check other features of the software to make sure they are enabled. The real-time File Shield scans every file you copy or open on your computer. The quarantine feature shows you all malicious files that have been blocked and isolated from the rest of your system. The Web Shield blocks unsafe files and downloads from the Internet. And the email shield puts the kibosh on malicious email attachments.

A menu accessible from the dashboard takes you to a Statistics screen that shows you how many scans have been performed, how many files have been scanned, how many malicious files and email attachments have been blocked, how many websites have been checked for threats, and other details.

A handy Statistics screen keeps you up to date on how the software is protecting you, both over the past 30 days and throughout its lifetime. Foundry

Another menu choice takes you to the Preferences screen where you can configure the various features of AVG Antivirus. For example, you can ensure that automatic updates are turned on, that AVG starts when you log in to your Mac, and that you are notified when virus definitions are updated. Here you can also control the behavior of the program, choose whether to automatically quarantine infected files, whether the on-demand scan should check Time Machine backups and archives, and which files to add as exceptions so that they are Being safe. excluded from scanning.

A Preferences section gives you full control over the software’s core features and settings. Foundry

Performance

AVG Antivirus proved capable and effective at stopping malware. The software easily caught the various EICAR test files I threw at it, including the eicar.com file, the eicar text file, and the eicar zip file. (Even here, though, the program initially tried to persuade me to upgrade to the paid version.) In a June 2022 review, AV-Test gave the software top marks for malware detection and usability. An October 2022 review by AV-Comparatives awarded AVG Antivirus for Mac a 100% rating for malware protection.

AVG Antivirus proved adept at detecting and blocking the EICAR test malware. Foundry

Verdict

As a free security product, AVG Antivirus for Mac lacks the ransomware and phishing protection and other advanced features found in paid products. But the program is cleanly designed, easy to use, and effective at thwarting malware. If you just need basic protection, you’re in the right place.