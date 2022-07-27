Australian suburbs with the most Lotto wins last year and state with most division one winners

Lotto winners raised more than $1.5 billion in the past fiscal year as Victorian zip codes once again accounted for the most division one wins in the country.

Lucky punters said they would be taking their “first ever overseas trip,” while others said they would enjoy a pub crawl in the Northern Territory by helicopter.

Winners across the country took home $1.62 billion in division one profits — the highest prize up for grabs — and a millionaire was created every day.

Victoria took the most wins in Division One with 153 in the state for a total of $467 million in awards – the state held the number one spot for the sixth year in a row

The Victorian suburb of Frankston, southeast of Melbourne’s CBD, had four entrances in division one (pictured, a Frankston news agency)

All states and territories benefited from the good fortune last year, with 532 first division victories, but some states were luckier than others.

The suburb of Frankston, 25 miles southeast of Melbourne’s CBD, sold four first-division entries with winners sharing a total of $4.6 million.

Five winners of Western Australia’s 6163 zip code, including Perth suburbs like Bibra Lake and O’Connor, caught $4.3 million between them, with a winner scoring $2 million.

NSW and the ACT brought in $464.8 million all year with 141 first division winners as well as the most new millionaires with 109 winners now claiming status.

James Eddy of The Lott said the geographic distribution of winners affects where many players buy their tickets, with some intentionally selling outlets where recent big prizes have been sold.

‘[But] other players choose different outlets, believing that luck awaits them elsewhere,” said Mr Eddy. ‘LIt’s important to remember that a first division victory can land anywhere.”

Other notable locations for winners included Port Macquarie on the North Shore of NSW – home to three winning First Division entries.

Bundaberg and Mackay in central Queensland also won three division-one winners each.

The stats come as Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw kicks off this Saturday.

Winners in NSW and the ACT collectively brought in $464.8 million all year, with 141 first-class winners. The region also made the most new millionaires, with 109 impressive windfalls

