Australian suburbs with the most Lotto wins last year and state with most division one winners
The suburbs where the most Lotto winners bought their tickets and won MILLIONS – so is your city lucky?
- Australian lottery winners took home a staggering $1.62 billion last fiscal year
- Punters enjoyed helicopter pub crawls and overseas travel of their luck
- Victoria topped the list with the most first division wins worth $467 million
- NSW and ACT were not far behind with $464.8 million in loot raised
- Frankston in Victoria and certain suburbs of Perth in WA stood out as winners
- It comes as the $30 million MegaDraw on Saturday tempts more people to enter the lottery
Lotto winners raised more than $1.5 billion in the past fiscal year as Victorian zip codes once again accounted for the most division one wins in the country.
Lucky punters said they would be taking their “first ever overseas trip,” while others said they would enjoy a pub crawl in the Northern Territory by helicopter.
Winners across the country took home $1.62 billion in division one profits — the highest prize up for grabs — and a millionaire was created every day.
Victoria took the most wins in Division One with 153 in the state for a total of $467 million in awards – the state held the number one spot for the sixth year in a row
The Victorian suburb of Frankston, southeast of Melbourne’s CBD, had four entrances in division one (pictured, a Frankston news agency)
All states and territories benefited from the good fortune last year, with 532 first division victories, but some states were luckier than others.
Victoria took the most division one wins with 153 worth a cool $467 million – the state has taken the number one spot for the sixth year in a row.
The suburb of Frankston, 25 miles southeast of Melbourne’s CBD, sold four first-division entries with winners sharing a total of $4.6 million.
Five winners of Western Australia’s 6163 zip code, including Perth suburbs like Bibra Lake and O’Connor, caught $4.3 million between them, with a winner scoring $2 million.
NSW and the ACT brought in $464.8 million all year with 141 first division winners as well as the most new millionaires with 109 winners now claiming status.
James Eddy of The Lott said the geographic distribution of winners affects where many players buy their tickets, with some intentionally selling outlets where recent big prizes have been sold.
‘[But] other players choose different outlets, believing that luck awaits them elsewhere,” said Mr Eddy. ‘LIt’s important to remember that a first division victory can land anywhere.”
Other notable locations for winners included Port Macquarie on the North Shore of NSW – home to three winning First Division entries.
Bundaberg and Mackay in central Queensland also won three division-one winners each.
The stats come as Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw kicks off this Saturday.
Winners in NSW and the ACT collectively brought in $464.8 million all year, with 141 first-class winners. The region also made the most new millionaires, with 109 impressive windfalls
Last year’s windfall stats come as Lotto’s $30 million Megadraw kicks off on Saturday
Lucky Aussie gamblers by zip code
In Victoria, the postal code of 3199 – Frankston – sold four winning entries from the first division.
In New South Wales and the ACT area, the 2444 zip code – Port Macquarie – sold three winning first division entries.
In Queensland, the postcodes of 4670 for Bundaberg and North Bundaberg and 4740 for Rural View/Slade Point each sold three winning first division entries.
In South Australia, the 5000 zip code for Adelaide sold three first division winning entries.
In Tasmania, the 7250 zip code for Launceston/Newstead sold two first-class winning entries.
In the top-end, the 0828 zip code for Berimah earned the Northern Territory’s largest division an in-store ticket prize.
In Western Australia, the 6163 Hamilton Hill/Yangebub/Spearwood ZIP code sold five winning first division entries.
Source: The Lott