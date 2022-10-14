Australian Federal Police officer details exposed after Colombian government agency hack

The information was hacked through a Colombian law enforcement agency

The Australian Federal Police’s drug operations and the details of its officers have been exposed after a trove of classified documents was hacked from the Colombian government.

The agency says it is working with its international partners to help Colombian law enforcement strengthen its security of computer systems and identify what information has been exposed.

“The AFP is concerned about possible breaches of operational security as a result of this data compromise,” a spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Colombian drug cartels have their tentacles spread across the world, including in Australia (pictured, an AFP officer)

Partnership with Colombian law enforcement agencies has prevented large volumes of drug imports into Australia and disrupted drug cartels, AFP said (pictured, police in Tulua, Colombia)

“AFP is working with our partners in affected regions to mitigate potential threats to people’s safety or ongoing investigations.”

The spokesman said cooperation with Colombian law enforcement had prevented large quantities of drugs being imported into Australia and had disrupted drug cartels.

Senior Labor minister Jason Clare said the data breach was serious.

“We all know about Colombian drug cartels and their tentacles stretched all over the world, including here in Australia where you have criminals working with them,” he told Seven’s Sunrise.

Around 70 per cent of Australia’s serious and organized crime threats are based offshore or have strong international links.

The AFP was involved in 266 international disruption operations preventing drugs from reaching Australian shores in the 2021-22 financial year.