Top cop whose son died on schoolies trip gets heartwarming news months after tragic death

A police commissioner whose teenage son was killed in a suspected hit-and-run while at Schoolies has shared some heartwarming news.

Charlie Stevens, 18, son of South Australian police chief Grant Stevens, was killed while celebrating leaving school in Goolwa last November.

The close-knit family were devastated by the death of their youngest son, with Commissioner Stevens sharing an emotional letter following his sudden death, describing him as a “force of nature” and “much more than a number in a count “. ‘.

Last week, they welcomed a new member to the family: Charlie’s sister Sophie gave birth to her second child.

Annabelle Charlie Tregloen was born at Ashford Hospital on March 13 – her middle name pays homage to her late uncle.

Charlie (left) – the 18-year-old son of South Australian Police Deputy Commissioner Grant Stevens (right) – was killed in a suspected hit-and-run while celebrating the Schoolies in November of last year.

Last week, Charlie’s sister Sophie gave birth to her second child and paid tribute to her brother by naming him Annabelle Charlie Tregloen (pictured)

The family also celebrated the arrival of Charlie’s cousin Abby Price’s son, whom they named Dusty Charles in honor of one of the many nicknames given to the 18-year-old throughout his life.

Commissioner Stevens told the Advertiser the two babies had brought so much joy to the family after a difficult few months.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said.

“Two beautiful little babies who now have an inheritance that they probably won’t appreciate, but that means so much to everyone in the family.

“Charlie would make the most of it.”

THOUSANDS GATHER FOR FAREWELL

Charlie was farewelled at a funeral service at Adelaide Oval in December, which oscillated between tears and laughter as thousands of mourners remembered the larger-than-life personality.

Delivering the eulogy at the funeral, Commissioner Stevens said: “Charlie, your mother and I love you. We are devastated that you were taken from us so soon.

“We said you were a force of nature, full of energy, unstoppable. Unforgettable.

“We are heartbroken (but) we cannot think of you without smiling.

“We have missed you every day since we said goodbye and we will miss you forever, my boy Charlie.”

Mr Stevens said the birth of his granddaughter and nephew had brought so much joy to the family after a difficult few months (pictured, Mr Stevens and his wife Emma speaking at their son’s funeral )

Commissioner Stevens’ voice cracked as he looked at Charlie’s friends and thanked them for being with the family in their time of grief.

“It’s meant a lot to us that Charlie’s friends have spent so much time with us since we lost him,” he said.

“It warmed our hearts to have this group of boys right at our house.”

THE LETTER

A shockwave of grief engulfed South Australia and grief swept across the country following the release of a public letter from Charlie’s parents just days after his death in which they called their son “101”.

“I’m writing this sitting in a room with dirty clothes on the floor, an unmade bed, six glasses lined up on the nightstand, an empty KFC box next to the glasses, cabinet doors left open, and a row of skateboards leaning on it. the wall – it’s a mess and it’s perfect. That’s where 101 people lived,” Mr. Stevens wrote.

Mr Stevens shared an emotional letter following his son’s sudden death, describing him as a ‘force of nature’ and ‘much more than a number in a tally’ (photo, Charlie Stevens)

“Sassy, ​​intense and funny – a lovable ratbag from the moment he could talk. He was as frustrating as hell, but he was also the kid who took care of others, befriended the loners, and helped those who were in trouble.

“The intensity shines through as 101 engages in each new passion – Lego, BBL, scooters, football, cricket, basketball, surfing, downhill, Fortnight and his skateboard – it was all or nothing and it was always All.”

‘101 is Charles Stevens – Charlie, Charlie Boy, Chas, Links, Steve. You lived your life and gave so much to so many people. You were a force of nature and we will never forget your beautiful, cheeky and disarming smile.