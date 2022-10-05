Australia weather: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane updates as rain smashes east coast

A massive storm system hitting Australia’s east coast will shatter records and push this year’s rainfall to the highest ever recorded.

Sydney managed a bucketing on Thursday morning with 27.6mm of rain already reported at 08:00 AEDT.

Meanwhile, showers will increase in Melbourne during the day and Brisbane will receive light rain.

Rain is expected to continue in Sydney until Monday, while falls will ease to occasional showers in Melbourne with intermittent showers in Brisbane.

Sydney’s Observatory Hill weather station has already recorded enough rainfall so far this year to topple the city’s second-highest annual rainfall – set at 2,110mm in 1860.

This week’s rain is expected to break the all-time record of 2,194mm set in 1950.

A wildly wet weather system hitting Australia’s east coast will push Sydney’s rainfall to the highest ever recorded for a year (pictured, forecast rainfall for the next seven days)

Weatherzone forecasters said the wet weather system is ‘enormous’, stretching from the Gulf of Carpentaria to the Bass Strait and beyond (the image, taken just before midday on Wednesday (AEDT), illustrates the scale of the system)

Meanwhile, records are falling elsewhere in the country, with the outback NSW town of Bourke breaking its monthly average rainfall in just one day on Wednesday with 39.2mm dumped.

Weather zone forecasters told Daily Mail Australia that torrential downpours are part of a ‘immense’ system extending ‘from the Gulf of Carpentaria in the north to Bass Strait and beyond in the south’.

‘We will see widespread heavy rain across much of NSW, parts of Tasmania, Victoria, southern and western parts of Queensland,’ meteorologist Tom Hough said.

NSW will bear the brunt of the system with Sydney expected to cope with heavy rain next week as strong winds remain offshore.

Brisbane looks good in comparison to the other major cities with 5mm expected for the River City on Thursday (pictured, not all the cloud in that system is currently generating rain, although much of it is – the green areas represent rain)

High totals of 50-100mm are expected in inland parts of the state, increasing the risk of flooding across already saturated catchments.

“We will start to see more of a flood risk as well as river flood risk over the coming days,” said Gabrielle Woodhouse of the Bureau of Meteorology.

“There is a lot of rain and … it falls in very, very wet catchments.”

Another weather system will bring storms, rain and outbreaks of heavy falls to parts of southern Queensland and NSW, to southern Victoria, from Thursday night into Friday.

Finally, a third rainfall system will sweep across southern Queensland, NSW and eastern Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.

The rain is expected to taper off in most major cities by the middle of next week.

There is a high chance of flooding in the outback as the three weather systems dump water into catchments that are already dealing with flooding.

“This rainfall is likely to lead to widespread flooding across many of our rivers across NSW,” Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday.

NSW will bear the brunt of the system with Sydney set to cope with 20mm of rain on Thursday as strong winds remain offshore (pictured, wet weather in Sydney)

There is the potential for damaging gusts of 70-90km/h for the Sydney area, the Illawarra and potentially into the Hunter from Sunday morning (pictured, people seek shelter from heavy rain and wind as they visit the Sydney waterfront in Sydney)

Flood warnings are already active in several inland catchments, including the Namoi, Darling, Culgoa, Lachlan, Birrie, Bokhara, Bogan, Macquarie, Murray, Edward and Barwon rivers.

As the rain falls, further severe warnings are expected to be issued in northern Victoria and southern Queensland.

The SES is concentrating on key communities as it expects flooding in western and central NSW towns including Gunnedah, Wee Waa and Warren this week.

The town of Warren, on the Macquarie River and downstream of the Burrendong Dam, is expected to experience major flooding, with river levels reaching 9m on Wednesday.

Weatherzone said already saturated waterway catchments in NSW, Victoria and Queensland should see more flooding as the system slowly tracks east (pictured, flooding in Dungog, NSW)

Nyngan, about an hour from Warren, is also being watched closely, SES Commissioner Carlene York said.

Several inland dams are full or above capacity, including Burrendong at 118 per cent, Carcoar, west of Bathurst, just above 100 per cent, and Glennies Creek Dam in the Hunter region, also slightly above capacity.

A stranded driver had to be rescued by SES volunteers on Monday after trying to drive across a flooded roadway, York said.

With the school holidays ending this weekend, she urged people to drive carefully and not drive over flooded roads.

Brisbane should see some spotty sun through the weekend, but for the most part these showers are set for Tuesday (pictured is the rain covers during this week’s WNCL match between Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory in Brisbane)