Australia weather: Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide: Heatwave forecast

A severe heat wave will hit Australian cities, with a few cities coping with a scorching 46C heat.

Brisbane is in the firing line with a forecast of 37 degrees for Thursday, the hottest day in three years.

But a low-pressure system moving north from New South Wales is being tipped by the Bureau of Meteorology to bring some relief and cool the River City, with temperatures remaining above 26C for the rest of the week.

Birdsville in Queensland can handle a baking temperature of 46°C, while the heat rises to the same level in parts of Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Meanwhile, Sydney has been hit by tens of thousands of lightning strikes as rain lashed the NSW coast.

More than 34,000 lightning strikes hit the Emerald City just after 3 p.m. on Monday, with the most storm activity hitting Sydney between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The evening storms caused the Opera House to cancel a Jack Johnson concert scheduled for Monday night.

“The lightning and electrical activity in the area posed a significant risk to public safety and upon direction from the location, we were required to stop immediately,” Johnson said on Instagram.

But the mercury in Sydney and the rest of the country is expected to rise with multiple heat wave warnings predicted, especially in northern Australia.

Alice Springs is expected to reach 42°C by Wednesday, while Darwin will remain around 35°C, with some parts of the Top End expected to hit 37°C.

This is when you can expect the warmer weather to set in.

New South Wales

A series of thunderstorms have swept across NSW over the past 24 hours, with spectacular lightning storms off the Sydney coast.

On Wednesday the temperature in Sydney will rise to 28C.

There will be a cool change towards the end of Wednesday, bringing temperatures down early Thursday.

On Wednesday, temperatures in Sydney will reach 28C, with Brisbane reaching 32C

TO TRADE

In Canberra, the temperature rises to 26C on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop closer to 21°C, with a cool change moving across the southeast by Thursday.

However, warmer days will return by Sunday when the mercury will crack 27C.

Northern Territory

Temperatures of up to 45 degrees are predicted for this week.

A severe to extreme heat wave is expected across most of northern Australia and will make everyday life “extremely uncomfortable” for residents of the region, according to Sky News meteorologist Rod Sharpe.

Temperatures in Alice Springs peak at around 42C on Wednesday.

Tasmania

The southernmost state is likely to be the only one spared from the extreme heat this week as persistent showers keep temperatures cool.

More than 50mm of rain is expected in western Tasmania.

Queensland

Brisbane will top 32C on Wednesday as a heat wave sweeps across the north of the country.

The mercury will peak at 37°C by Thursday, when a possible storm will break through the hot wave and bring temperatures down slightly.

However, the temperature will remain above 26C for the rest of the week.

The clinical director of the Queensland Ambulance Service, Tony Harker, suggested planning the day so that you wouldn’t be out in the sun in the heat of the day.

“If you’re not very well, or very old or very young, make sure you stay inside for the air conditioning or a fan,” he said.

“If you have elderly neighbors, check on them and make sure everything is okay.”

Some of the main signs of heat stroke are fatigue or headaches.

However, Mr Harker suggested that the best way to tell if someone was suffering from heat stroke was to look at their skin colour, which often looks jagged or red.

Western Australia

The west coast will not be spared from the heat wave as temperatures in Perth will top 30 degrees on Wednesday.

A possible afternoon storm is expected to break through the hot weather and temperatures will drop around 20 degrees for the rest of the week

South Australia

In Adelaide, the warmest temperature arrives on Saturday and is expected to reach 34C.

The chance of showers on Sunday will usher in a cool change that will likely see temperatures plummet next week.

Victoria

Warmer temperatures will be postponed in Victoria, where residents can expect to rise to 26C on Sunday.

These conditions won’t last long either, as a cool change is coming early next week.