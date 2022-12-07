Australia news LIVE: Calls for ‘broken’ Medicare funding to be overhauled; Higgins seeking $3 million in compensation claim

Pat Dodson says detail of the Voice will be debated by parliament

Circling back to the discussion about the proposed Voice to Parliament, Senator Patrick Dodson said the demand for detail missed the point that the referendum was only the start of the democratic process, not the end.

Dodson said more detail on the proposed model would be available before the referendum, but the exact details would be debated by parliament rather than voted on by citizens in a referendum.

Speaking to Rafael Epstein on ABC Radio Melbourne’s Drive program, Dodson said:

The principal matter is a set of words that they’ll be asked to vote upon to say yes or no, whether they agree to it being inserted in the Constitution. The detail matter is that some details are out there now, and more will probably be provided and people will probably have sufficient [detail] by the time the vote comes around. But that’s about the model of the Voice, the powers, functions, purposes, how it gets elected, what its capacities are etc and that will be a process to go through by the government and the First Nations peoples. Ultimately, it’ll be a matter for the parliament, as any legislation in this country is. It’ll be a matter for the parliament and the parties of the parliament to argue and consider and agree upon and ultimately pass or not pass it.

One listener texted in saying that the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission with elected representatives had failed, so why would the proposed Voice be different?

Senator Patrick Dodson says parliament will shape the exact model for the Voice. Credit:Arsineh Houspian

Dodson said the difference was that it would “have the moral authority of the Australian people behind it” as opposed to being “a policy preference of a party responding to Aboriginal people’s needs or requirements as an act of largesse”.

Another listener asked if the Voice model could be used for other population groups, since federal policy was not always connected to the grassroots.

Dodson said there was merit in making politicians more accountable, and noted that the rise of the teal independents suggested dissatisfaction with the current system and how it was operating.