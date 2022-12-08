Australia must learn to live with Indonesia’s volatile politics

Patek’s early release also highlights the role of conservative Islam, even tolerance of Islamist extremism, in some parts of Indonesian society.

Indonesia says Patek was released because he successfully underwent “de-radicalisation coaching”.

But the families of the 88 Australians killed in Bali must question whether Patek’s early release sends the right message about terrorism. Albanian has described it as “repugnant”.

Australia has every right to raise concerns about both developments with Indonesia. But it must be careful and prevent any grievances from turning into major diplomatic incidents.

Both decisions this week are clearly domestic issues. If Australia lectures Indonesia on this, it could easily backfire politically.