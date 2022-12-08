Australia must learn to live with Indonesia’s volatile politics

Patek’s early release also highlights the role of conservative Islam, even tolerance of Islamist extremism, in some parts of Indonesian society.
Indonesia says Patek was released because he successfully underwent “de-radicalisation coaching”.
But the families of the 88 Australians killed in Bali must question whether Patek’s early release sends the right message about terrorism. Albanian has described it as “repugnant”.
Australia has every right to raise concerns about both developments with Indonesia. But it must be careful and prevent any grievances from turning into major diplomatic incidents.
Both decisions this week are clearly domestic issues. If Australia lectures Indonesia on this, it could easily backfire politically.
Many in Indonesia, already skeptical of the West’s claims of moral superiority, will say that this is just more hypocritical neo-colonial interference.
Australia should not give up on its principles, but it cannot afford to unnecessarily antagonize a country of 276 million at a time of strategic tension between China and the US.
This is not the first time Australia has been upset by the direction of Indonesian politics. For example, Indonesia has refused to join Australia and our allies in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
With presidential elections approaching in 2024, Indonesian politics is likely to be more volatile than usual and more tension may be on the way.
Jokowi is constitutionally prohibited from running for a third five-year term and the candidates to succeed him are likely to play populist politics, such as appealing to extreme social conservatives. The new penal code and Patek’s parole should be seen in that context.
While this is happening, Australia must encourage Indonesia to uphold human rights and democracy.
But it must weigh that against respect for Indonesia’s independence and its rising power.
