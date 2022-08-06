Aussie gamer girl Madeline Watson beats men at Call of Duty

A young Australian gamer with more than half a million TikTok followers has revealed how men react when they realize they’ve been beaten by a woman in Call Of Duty.

Madeline Watson, from Adelaide, known online as ‘JustMaddyx’, has been a full-time Twitch streamer since 2020, earning nearly $70,000 in her first year.

The 24-year-old said most people don’t expect women to be gamers in the male-dominated industry, but she doesn’t take any mean comments from men personally.

“I’m thick-skinned and usually find it funny, but sometimes I bite back,” she told FEMAIL.

The young streamer said she’s both nerdy and girly because she likes to wear nice clothes, go to the salon, get her nails done – and play games.

Scroll down for video

Young Australian gamer Madeline Watson (pictured) has more than 559,000 TikTok followers and has shared how men react when they realize she’s a female gamer

In an industry mostly dominated by men, Maddy, 24, told FEMAIL that others don’t expect women to be gamers, but don’t take negative comments from men personally.

Maddy revealed some of the comments she received from opposite sex players while sharing videos with her 559,000 TikTok followers.

‘The typical comment is ‘go back to the kitchen’ because people think this [gaming] it’s just a man’s thing to do,” Maddy said.

After Maddy heard the “kitchen joke” one too many times, Maddy snapped at a male gamer.

‘If people are going to throw out the kitchen joke, shouldn’t you mow the grass? It’s overgrown – just like your p**es,” she said in a viral video.

Maddy said she “don’t really care” what others say to her and it doesn’t affect her.

“A lot of people support me, but some can be rude and probably never say anything personal.

“Their reactions are always good and make for funny content.”

Another male gamer recently lost it when he realized he was losing a game of Call Of Duty to a woman.

“You’re not a damn good Maddy. You’re just a girl and I hope you fuckin’…” said the furious male gamer before Maddy intervened.

“Wow, that’s pretty toxic bro. You sound a little crazy.’

“Make me a sandwich, you b****,” the man snorted.

Maddy replied, “You wished bro, you damn wish.”

‘The typical comment is ‘go back to the kitchen’ because people think this [gaming] is just a guy thing,” Maddy said, adding that she “don’t really care” what others say to her and it doesn’t affect her mentally

Maddy grew up playing games with her brothers – including Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Game Boy and Mario Kart – and is also a competitive person.

During her childhood, Maddy played with action figures – not Barbie dolls – and describes herself as a “tomboy.”

For the young Twitch streamer, video games help her escape reality and help her cope mentally.

Today, Maddy mainly plays multiplayer PC games – her favorite is Call of Duty – but she also throws herself into Apex, The Sims and Tarkov.

She prefers to play PC games because of the high quality of the video content.

“As long as I can remember I have always enjoyed gaming and started playing Game Boy,” said Maddy. Being a full-time online streamer isn’t just fun and fun – it takes hours working at your desk

Being a full-time online streamer isn’t all fun and fun – it requires hours working at the desk.

Maddy streams for a minimum of four hours and can go on for up to 12 hours at a time. One time she was up until 6 am.

“The hardest part of this career is not having a stable sleep schedule, which can take a mental toll and be exhausting at times,” she said.

A home game setup can quickly add up to hundreds if not thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

“The hardest part of this career is not having a stable sleep schedule, which can take a mental toll and be exhausting at times,” she said.

The majority of her friends are aware of her online success and she has been able to meet new gaming friends from all over the world

Before going full-time, Maddy worked at Telstra and took a beauty course that Covid “ruined.”

“I had to practice on other people but couldn’t because of Covid, so I chose not to continue,” she said.

Today, Maddy lives outside the home and is fully self-sufficient from her gaming income.

Most of her friends know about her success and she has been able to meet new gaming friends from all over the world.

What does Maddy do as a video game streamer? Maddy starts her day with a cup of coffee in the morning and feeds her two pets She then does her content work by responding to messages, emails, and planning the content she will create that day Then she does her makeup and records videos or edits them as needed for TikTok and YouTube The videos will then be uploaded Her Twitch streaming videos often start in the afternoon or at night for at least four hours

When asked how others can get started with gaming and streaming Twitch, Maddy recommends that you just “try it out” and make sure you have a decent setup.

“There’s no reason you couldn’t. if you don’t try, you’ll never know,” she said.

But she warned that you should be willing to spend money on a decent step up and not quit your job until you’ve made some decent money.

Watch Maddy beat others at gaming by visiting her YouTube channel here.