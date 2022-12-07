Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Australia

Aussie brand sees a 900% spike in sales after Anna Paul said she ‘swears by’ their $54 face mask

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Anna Paul, creator of OnlyFans, showed off a $54 face mask in her latest YouTube video that gave the skincare brand a 900 percent sales increase — and she didn't even mention it

Beauty brand sees 900 percent sales spike after OnlyFans star Anna Paul said she swears by their $54 face mask for glowing skin

  • Anna Paul wore a $54 face mask in her latest YouTube video online
  • She increased sales of the Boring Without You For Face Sake multi-mask by 900%
  • The product is a multi-mask that addresses both congestion and hydration
  • The brand claims to brighten, balance and soothe skin in just two weeks

By Matilda Rudd for Daily Mail Australia

published: 04:16, Dec 7, 2022 | Updated: 04:16, Dec 7, 2022

Anna Paul, creator of OnlyFans, showed off a $54 face mask in her latest YouTube video that gave the skincare brand a 900 percent sales increase — and she didn’t even mention it.

The 23-year-old social media star uploaded images captioned ‘bedroom tour, because why not’ with her face covered in a pale white face mask.

She wore the Boring Without You For Face Sake multi mask which claims to brighten, balance and soothe skin in just two weeks.

Anna Paul, creator of OnlyFans, showed off a $54 face mask in her latest YouTube video that gave the skincare brand a 900 percent sales increase — and she didn't even mention it

Anna Paul, creator of OnlyFans, showed off a $54 face mask in her latest YouTube video that gave the skincare brand a 900 percent sales increase — and she didn’t even mention it

She wore the Boring Without You For Face Sake multi-mask that claims to brighten, balance and soothe skin in just two weeks

She wore the Boring Without You For Face Sake multi-mask that claims to brighten, balance and soothe skin in just two weeks

It has two masks in one, targeting the typical oiliness of the T-zone with salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and niacinamide with the dryness often visible on the cheeks with centella asiatica, AHAs and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid

It has two masks in one, targeting the typical oiliness of the T-zone with salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and niacinamide with the dryness often visible on the cheeks with centella asiatica, AHAs and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid

She wore the Boring Without You For Face Sake multi-mask that claims to brighten, balance and soothe skin in just two weeks

It has two masks in one, targeting the typical T-zone oiliness with salicylic acid, colloidal oatmeal and niacinamide with the dryness often seen on cheeks with centella asiatica, AHAs and hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid.

This creamy whipped butter absorbs excess oil, unclogs pores and reduces the appearance of pimples in the T-zone. A deep clean without the stuffy, dry, dirty feeling.

Meanwhile, the ‘jelly’ mask next to it should be applied to the ‘U-shape’ of your remaining face, ‘nourishing and moisturizing while gently exfoliating – leaving a soft, smooth and calm complexion’.

Despite having access to thousands of skin care products, it was this simple hero product that Anna reached for to soothe her skin.

Despite having access to thousands of skin care products, it was this simple hero product that Anna reached for to soothe her skin

Despite having access to thousands of skin care products, it was this simple hero product that Anna reached for to soothe her skin

Despite having access to thousands of skin care products, it was this simple hero product that Anna reached for to soothe her skin

Boring Without You donates a quarter of its profits to mental health charities that customers choose at checkout.

And there are 50 top-notch reviews regarding its efficacy.

‘I love this stuff. Helped clear up the stubborn patches I had on my face and it feels so soft too,” wrote one woman.

“Honestly, no skin care cleans my skin and gives me a glow like this product. It’s super gentle but very effective and I love that there is finally something for combination skin. If you have texture or breakouts or feel dull, get this mask now,” said another.

A third added: “Oh. Mine. God. When I tell you that I didn’t believe in skin care before this mask, I’m not kidding. I’ve never had bad blemishes, but always a lot of texture and after use it’s gone. The jelly is so soft and cooling on the skin, just amazing and hydrating!! The absolute BEST skin care product I’ve ever used!’

While Anna hasn’t explained how often she uses the mask, it’s best to use it twice a week for 10 minutes at a time.

