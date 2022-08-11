Aussie bloke’s heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies after walk on Kawana Beach, Queensland

One man said he is “absolutely heartbroken” after his six-month-old puppy died after a walk on a popular beach – one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours.

Dusty Sammon took his rescue puppy Yindi for a walk along Kawana Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast on August 3.

Mr. Sammon said Yindi had a lot of fun “sniffing and playing” with other dogs, but at 8pm he became very ill.

“We got home at about … 8am and she just started vomiting and got really sick very quickly,” Mr. Sammon said. 7News.

“We had her at the vet at about 10:30 p.m., and she was vomiting and having diarrhea non-stop.”

Yindi’s condition deteriorated and she was killed three days later after her illness turned into acute renal failure.

“Every day got worse and worse, she spent all day at the vet for IV,” Mr. Sammon said.

“They called me on Saturday afternoon and said it was the best option to let her go.

“Despite their efforts and tests and drugs and antibiotics, nothing improved and it turned into acute renal failure.”

Mr. Sammon is now warning fellow dog owners to stay away from the nine-kilometer stretch of Kawana Beach (photo, Sammon and Yindi)

Sammon said he was “absolutely heartbroken” because Yindi had come into his heart and was his best friend. He is now warning fellow dog owners to stay away from the nine-kilometer stretch of Kawana Beach.

“Serious warning to all dog owners, stay clear of Kawana beach for now, 5 dogs have died in the last 72 hours shortly after they were there and much more seriously ill but survived,” Sammon wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“This doesn’t seem like a coincidence, so I suggest you steer clear for now. Please share because I don’t want other beloved pets to die or anyone else going through what I have.”

Experts suspect poisonings have claimed the lives of at least five dogs, while many others have been rushed to veterinary hospitals in need of life-saving treatment.

All the dogs had visited Buddina Beach or the surrounding beaches of Kawana, Minyama, Point Cartwright and La Balsa before becoming ill.

The RSPCA has declared the case a “current priority investigation” and is working with Queensland Police and the Municipality.

North Coast Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care has issued a public warning to dog owners to ‘take care’ when visiting identified areas with their furry friends and to keep a watchful eye to ensure they don’t drink or eat anything of which the origin is unknown .

“Unfortunately, we have had a series of patients with similar symptoms that may indicate ingestion toxicity,” the clinic writes.

“While we cannot confirm the cause of these presentations, the link with these patients is the area they walked in the 12 hours prior.

‘Symptoms to look out for include gastrointestinal upset, lethargy or a change in your pet’s behavior.

“We have chosen to be cautious and have informed the local authorities.”

A dog shelter also issued a similar warning when it expressed its heartbreak over the death of Billy the Beagle – one of his beloved clients.

‘Our hearts are broken. Our beautiful boy Billy appears to be a victim of poisoning,” wrote Doggie Adventure Playhouse.

“Dogs are our heart, our love, our companions and loyal cuddle buddies.

“Our loving thoughts and hugs go out to Billy’s beautiful and heartbroken parents.”

Billy’s owners, Val and Peter Logan, told the… ABC they took Billy for a walk to the beach and he returned home ‘very happy’.

Half an hour after bringing him back, the two-year-old pup started vomiting incessantly to the point where Mr. and Mrs. Logan had to rush him to the vet. Billy died later that night.

Silver Lining Pet Rescue Inc announced on August 3 that one of its rescue dogs Sophie died after a suspected poisoning incident on Buddina beach.

Like Mr. and Mrs. Logan, he had taken a walk on the beach on Friday afternoon with his dog.

But Sophie became seriously ill overnight and died.

Another dog owner, Tara Clegg, said her cattle dog Max drank from the water bowl at the old gate 13 along Kawana Beach last Tuesday before dying three days later.

The RSPCA confirmed its investigation with the help of the police and the municipality.

“The focus of the investigation is to try to pinpoint the cause of the recent wave of poisoning on the Sunshine Coast to determine whether the origin is intentional, accidental or environmental,” a spokeswoman for the RSPCA told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Anyone who suspects that their dog has ingested something poisonous is encouraged to seek veterinary treatment immediately.

“We urge all dog walkers to remain vigilant and monitor their pets so that they do not drink or eat anything of unknown origin. ‘

The municipality said the exact cause of the poisonings is still unclear.

“Sunshine Coast Council extends our condolences to our community members who have lost their beloved pets as a result of the suspected poisonings,” a spokeswoman said.

“The Council has taken precautions to reduce the risk of animals drinking potentially contaminated water by emptying and disinfecting all dog water bowls in the area.

“We are also removing loose water troughs and sealing any fixed troughs to prevent access.”

Pet owners to keep their dogs in sight at all times when they are off a leash and to make sure their dog responds to voice commands before releasing them so they can be called away from unknown food sources.

Pet owners should also watch for signs of gastrointestinal, shortness of breath, or lethargy.

Dog owners who suspect that their pet has ingested something poisonous are urged to report it to RSPCA at 1300 ANIMAL or the police.