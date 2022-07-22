Astronomers devise a way to see through the ‘fog’ of the early universe

Astronomers have devised a new way to ‘see’ through the fog of the early Universe so that they can detect light from the very first stars and galaxies.

Observing the birth of these objects has long been a goal of scientists because it will help explain how the universe evolved from the void after the Big Bang to the complex cosmos we observe today, 13.8 billion years later.

It’s something the new James Webb Space Telescope is tasked with, as well as the Square Kilometer Array (SKA).

But while Webb looks at wavelengths in the infrared, the next-generation Earth-based SKA telescope — due to be completed by the end of the decade — will study the early Universe using radio waves.

For today’s radio telescopes, the challenge is to detect the cosmological signal from stars through thick hydrogen clouds, which block vision because they absorb light very well.

Birth of the cosmos: Astronomers have developed a new way to “see” through the mists of the early Universe so they can detect light from the very first stars and galaxies. This artist’s impression shows the rise of stars in the early universe

Their idea, which was part of the REACH experiment in South Africa (pictured), allows scientists to observe early stars through their interaction with light-blocking hydrogen clouds.

WHAT IS THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM? The electromagnetic spectrum is the frequency range that the radiation spectrum covers. It covers wavelengths from thousands of kilometers to a fraction of the size of an atomic nucleus. Bands of electromagnetic waves are: gamma rays

X-rays

Ultraviolet radiation

Visible light

Infrared radiation

microwave radiation

radio waves Of the most famous current and future telescopes, James Webb will look at the universe in infrared, Hubble in ultraviolet or visible light, and the next-generation Square Kilometer Array will study radio waves.

The distortion of other radio signals can also get in the way, which is considered one of the extreme challenges facing modern radio cosmology.

For example, the signals from distant galaxies that astronomers are trying to detect are about 100,000 times weaker than those from our own galaxy.

But researchers led by the University of Cambridge have now developed a new method that allows them to see through the primeval clouds and other airborne noise signals, avoiding the adverse effect of the distortions caused by the radio telescope.

Their idea, which was part of the REACH (Radio Experiment for the Analysis of Cosmic Hydrogen) experiment, allows astronomers to observe the earliest stars through their interaction with the hydrogen clouds, in the same way we would infer a landscape by looking at shadows to watch in the fog.

The hope is that it will improve the quality and reliability of observations from radio telescopes looking at this untapped key time in the evolution of the Universe.

The first observations from REACH are expected later this year.

“At the time when the first stars were forming, the universe was mostly empty, made up mostly of hydrogen and helium,” said lead study author Dr. Eloy de Lera Acedo of the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge.

He added: ‘Gravity eventually brought the elements together and conditions were suitable for nuclear fusion, which formed the first stars.

“But they were surrounded by clouds of so-called neutral hydrogen, which absorb light very well, so it’s difficult to directly detect or observe the light behind the clouds.”

In 2018, another research group published a result suggesting a possible detection of this earliest light, but astronomers have been unable to replicate it — leading them to believe the original result may have been due to interference from the telescope being used.

“The original result would require new physics to explain it, because of the temperature of the hydrogen gas, which would have to be much cooler than our current understanding of the universe would allow,” said Dr. de Lera Acedo.

Pictured is an aerial view of the sighting site in the REACH Karoo Radio Reserve, South Africa

The Square Kilometer Array Telescope (pictured) is set to investigate the evolution of the early Universe when it becomes operational later this decade. It will study this by means of radio waves

‘Alternatively, an unexplained higher background radiation temperature – usually believed to be the well-known Cosmic Microwave Background – could be the cause.’

He added: “If we can confirm that the signal found in that earlier experiment really came from the first stars, the implications would be huge.”

To study this period in the evolution of the Universe, often referred to as the Cosmic Dawn, astronomers use the 21 centimeter line – an electromagnetic radiation signature of hydrogen in the early Universe.

They are looking for a radio signal that measures the contrast between the radiation from the hydrogen and the radiation behind the hydrogen fog.

The by Dr. The methodology developed by Lera Acedo and his colleagues uses Bayesian statistics to detect a cosmological signal in the presence of interference from the telescope and general noise from the sky so that the signals can be separated.

The new James Webb Space Telescope should do the same, but looks at wavelengths in infrared

This requires state-of-the-art techniques and technologies from various fields.

Construction of the SKA telescope is currently being completed at the Karoo Radio Reserve in South Africa, a site chosen for its excellent conditions for radio observations of the sky.

It is far from man-made radio frequency interference, for example, television and FM radio signals.

The Big Bang and very early times of the universe are well-understood eras, thanks to studies of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation.

But the time of formation of the first light in the cosmos is a fundamentally missing piece in the puzzle of the history of the universe.

The new study is published in the journal Natural Astronomy.