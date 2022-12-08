Aston Villa, Man United, Wolves and Liverpool swap England’s freezing temperatures for warmer places

Top English clubs are back in training just 18 days before the Premier League returns.

Some clubs have chosen to participate in warm weather training to get out of England’s winter storms. They fly their players at the expense of flying. World Cup to Spain or the Middle East

Spurs players, however, are not so fortunate. These images show them training at Enfield ahead of the return to domestic fixtures later this month after they were unable find a suitable location overseas.

Some Premier League clubs have moved to warm resorts for their mid-season training sessions

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are less fortunate and do their training drills in Enfield in cold weather

Aston Villa – UAE

Unai Emery’s team is in Dubai to improve their fitness, and to get to know one another better. Emery was only appointed head coach on November 1. This is a chance to get to know the players.

John McGinn (Tyrone Mings), Ashley Young, and Douglas Luiz are some of the people being tested in the United Arab Emirates. The Villains will be taking on Chelsea in a friendly this Sunday.

To cool down in Dubai’s hot December temperatures, Lucas Digne, left back, was seen squirting water into his mouth during Wednesday’s training session.

Unai Emery spends some time getting acquainted with his new Aston Villa players in Dubai

Douglas Luiz (C), is one of the first-team players to arrive in Dubai, where they will be facing Chelsea

Lucas Digne, left-back, took extreme measures to keep cool during Wednesday’s training

Liverpool – UAE

Liverpool is a team of great minds that think alike. They are also in training camp in Dubai ahead of their competitive return to Manchester City in League Cup. World Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp, sun-burnt, leads his Reds (including top players like Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah) through training in Dubai. After a few disappointingly poor performances in their first league fixtures, they will be hoping for a better second half.

Liverpool’s time here in Dubai is not limited to the training pitch. Senior squad members including Adrian, Roberto Firmino and James Milner were among those who went to deliver gifts to the Rashia Center for People of Determination in Dubai, as a gesture towards their temporary hosts.

Jurgen Klopp, a sun-burnt Jurgen, leads his Liverpool players through a Dubai training camp

Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah, senior players, are among those at the UAE training camp

Liverpool players were involved in delivering gifts in Dubai to local residents

Wolves – Marbella, Spain

Similar to Emery, Julen Lopetugi has only recently taken the helm at Molineux, so Wolves’ training camp in Marbella, Spain, is an opportunity for him to get to know players like Diego Costa and Adama Traore better.

Wolves will face Cadiz and Empoli in friendlies while in Spain. Gillingham will be competing in the League Cup on December 20.

Wolves have been working in Marbella since the beginning of the season. They have had sessions both in the morning and at night to build up their fitness. It’s evident from the views that this is a very different experience from their time in Wolverhampton.

Julen Lopetugi oversees his Wolves players in Spain’s Marbella training and friendlies

Marbella is an experience that Wolves’ senior players can enjoy before their competitive return

They also participated in some night sessions as part the warm weather experience in Spain.

Manchester United – Jerez de la Frontera, Spain

The Red Devils who don’t want to be there World Cup has decamped to Spain to train and play in friendlies. Erik ten Hag is putting these players, including goalkeeper David de Gea under pressure with a view to helping them mount a strong charge in the second half the long Premier League campaign.

Their 4-2 loss to mid-table LaLiga side Cadiz on Wednesday was seen as a surprise to many, but they have the opportunity for quick redemption whey they come head-to-head with Real Betis on Saturday evening.

A mix of senior players as well as young future talent such Joe Hugill are currently hard at work in Jerez de La Frontera, Spain. They are looking forward to their competitive return against Burnley in December’s League Cup.

Man United’s current crop are currently in Jerez del Frontera ahead friendlies

Erik ten Ha oversees work with youth players as well as senior stars like David de Gea, goalkeeper.

Teenager Joe Hugill is currently at Manchester United’s Spanish training camp

Tottenham Hotspur – Enfield

Not everyone has been absent this December. Jurgen Klopp wore a baseball hat in Dubai, but his Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte opted for a large woolly cap to keep warm in the frigid temperatures at Spurs’ Enfield training ground.

Spurs were the only club that didn’t seek a warm-weather base to train in mid-season – they couldn’t find one. It was only 12 years ago when the World Cup was finally announced to be in Qatar.

The players are still putting on multiple layers of clothing, including gloves, to keep warm and continue their hard work ahead of the Premier League return at Brentford on Boxing Day. They will be playing Motherwell at their training ground on Friday and Nice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 21.

Antonio Conte has dressed warmly to watch Tottenham train at their Enfield base.

Yves Bissouma has warned multiple layers and gloves to combat the December climate in England

In preparation for their Boxing Day league match, Spurs host friendlies against Motherwell & Nice

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are currently in the Middle East, with friendlies also planned. Brentford and Leeds, however, have chosen to stay in Spain.

After the end of the season, the Premier League’s first teams with competitive fixtures are Wolves and Leicester City. World Cup, as their League Cup matches take place only two days after the final in Qatar.

The Premier League resumes on Boxing Day. All four teams are expected play a string if fixtures between then, and the first week in January, when the FA Cup will return.