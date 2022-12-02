‘Assassination attempt’ on Pakistan envoy in Afghan capital

Attacker failed to harm the Pakistani diplomat but shot and wounded his guard outside his mission in Kabul.

An “assassination attempt” targeted Pakistan’s top diplomat in Afghanistan, the Pakistani prime minister said, as tensions simmer between neighboring countries.

The head of the mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, was the target of an attack on his embassy complex, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

“I strongly condemn the dastardly assassination attempt against the Pakistani Head of Mission, Kabul,” Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.

The attacker failed to harm the Pakistani diplomat, but shot and wounded his guard, Sharif added. No immediate confirmation of the guard’s condition was available.

“I demand immediate investigation and action against the perpetrators of this heinous act,” Sharif tweeted.

An embassy official said a lone attacker “came up behind the cover of houses and started firing.”

“The ambassador and all other personnel are safe, but we are not going outside the embassy building as a precaution,” he said.

Nizamani arrived in Kabul last month to take up the role at one of the few embassies that had remained operational since the Taliban took over the country in August 2021.

A spokesman for the Taliban foreign ministry denounced the attack.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the attempted shooting and failed attack on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul,” spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.

The shooting comes a day after the Pakistani government demanded that Afghan Taliban rulers prevent attacks from their territory.

The Pakistani Taliban, allied with their namesakes across the border, claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing in southwest Pakistan earlier this week that sent shock and anger across the country.