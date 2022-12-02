Asos continues to have a ‘year from hell’ as its finance chief is fired

[noscript_1]

The ‘year from hell’ for Asos continued as the finance boss was poached barely a month into his appointment.

The online fast fashion company, which includes brands such as Topshop and Miss Selfridge, said Katy Mecklenburgh will be leaving in six months to join computer and software reseller Softcat. She only started last month.

Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani said she was exiting a “sinking ship” as shares of Asos fell 2.1 per cent, or 13.5 pence to 630 pence, and down 74 per cent this year.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mold said, “A year from hell doesn’t get any better.”

Asos has been hit by a drop in shoppers and a backlash as they focus on sustainability.

It faces a watchdog investigation into sustainability claims and has been hit by rising shipping costs and a rising number of returns.

It was without a boss for a while after Nick Beighton left last year, and credit coverage has been cut.