Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Asos continues to have a ‘year from hell’ as its finance chief is fired
Economy

Asos continues to have a ‘year from hell’ as its finance chief is fired

by Jacky
written by Jacky
'Year from hell': Asos hit by shoppers cutting back and backlash as they focus on sustainability

‘Year from hell’ for Asos continues as finance boss is poached barely a month into his appointment

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

published: | Updated:

[noscript_1]

The ‘year from hell’ for Asos continued as the finance boss was poached barely a month into his appointment.

The online fast fashion company, which includes brands such as Topshop and Miss Selfridge, said Katy Mecklenburgh will be leaving in six months to join computer and software reseller Softcat. She only started last month.

Shore Capital analyst Eleonora Dani said she was exiting a “sinking ship” as shares of Asos fell 2.1 per cent, or 13.5 pence to 630 pence, and down 74 per cent this year.

‘Year from hell’: Asos hit by shoppers cutting back and backlash as they focus on sustainability

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mold said, “A year from hell doesn’t get any better.”

Asos has been hit by a drop in shoppers and a backlash as they focus on sustainability.

It faces a watchdog investigation into sustainability claims and has been hit by rising shipping costs and a rising number of returns.

It was without a boss for a while after Nick Beighton left last year, and credit coverage has been cut.

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and use it for free. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to compromise our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Tips from interior designers on how to create...

These are the best supermarkets for electric car...

ALEX BRUMMER – HSBC boss goes missing

What are TIPS? Investing explained

SHARE OF The Week: Frasers will give a...

MARKET REPORT. Primark’s owner supported by Wall Street...

Christmas fears over the ‘buy now, and pay...

Motorists who listen too much to music could...

Warning: Insurance companies undervalue vehicles in car crashes

Are investors still hungry?Global instability could force investors...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More