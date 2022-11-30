ASK AMY: Spa worker knows unethical owner is all wet

Author of this article: Amy Dickinson • Postmedia Network: Special Offer Publishing date: Nov 27, 2022 • 3 days ago • 3 minute read Join the conversation An employee at a spa realizes that their employer isn’t paying them their fair wages. Photo taken by file photo / Getty Images

Dear Amy I work in a small spa. Over the last eight years my family and the owners’ family have become friends.

We have young children that play together.

Recently, the owner of the business confided to me that he and his wife had been infringing on the law by not paying their employees an hourly wage minimum wage. This was in addition to their time booking with clients. This has been going for years. I legally owe $9,000-10,000 in back pay. Even though the owners claimed everything was legitimate, they did not mention paying me any owed money. The other employees do not know that they owe money. I spoke with a lawyer and although by law the money is owed to me, I will have to take the business to court – or try to settle. I am so upset. My boss/friend has made me feel betrayed, but I am obligated to inform my coworkers. They are also owed money. I’m not sure I can even remain friends or work for this company anymore.

They have lied to me about other employees. Do I need to ask my bosses or friends for the money? What should I do? – Rubs Me Wrong! Dear Wrong You should pursue the back pay owed to you, following your lawyer’s advice (a letter from the lawyer might inspire the business owners to avoid court and offer you a fair settlement). In the event that you part ways with your friend, you should accept it and start actively looking for a job at another business. The letter that your lawyer sends to spa owners may include a statement strongly suggesting that they restore pay to all their employees. Your lawyer might contact the employees separately, gathering more clients and billing hours.

Is that her secret? The letters I read in your column make it clear that eventually, with the prevalence of DNA testing, it’s only a matter of time until this is revealed. Do you have a secret? What are your thoughts? – Not my Secret? Please Note: Knowing a secret doesn’t make it “yours.” So this secret is not yours to share. Yes, your sister’s adult children do have the right to know their DNA heritage. They should be told by their sister. She Either she can tell them herself, and hope to control the narrative, or she could wait until the inevitable DNA test reveals the truth. It is important to remember that if any of the affected siblings (or children) registers on a site, they may be connected with other DNA relatives (unknown halves-siblings or children, for example) and begin the process of untangling this complicated web.